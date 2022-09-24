Action Comics #1047 Preview: Superman Returns

Superman returns to Metropolis in this preview of Action Comics #1047… but will everyone be happy to see him? Check out the preview below.

ACTION COMICS #1047

DC Comics

0722DC064

0722DC065 – Action Comics #1047 Nathan Szerdy Cover – $5.99

0722DC066 – Action Comics #1047 Lesley Leirix Li Cover – $5.99

(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson, David Lapham (A) Will Conrad, David Lapham (CA) Steve Beach

In the aftermath of Superman's epic Warworld Revolution, the Man of Steel is back on Earth and stronger than he's ever been! As he and Steel join forces to remake Metropolis as a true City of Tomorrow, two of Superman's most iconic villains take notice…and they have plans of their own. Meanwhile, Superman's meddling on Warworld has had unforeseen consequences: he's awakened an enemy so ancient and powerful, even this stronger-than-ever Superman will need the whole Super-Family to face it. Introducing new characters and beginning this new chapter in Superman's mythology, don't miss the kickoff to the countdown to Action Comics #1050!

In Shops: 9/27/2022

SRP: $4.99

