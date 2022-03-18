Action Lab's Slasher Version Of Pied Piper Of Hamelin in June 2022

It's probably not the easiest time for Action Lab Entertainment right now, with a litany of class-action comic book creator lawsuits against them. Amnd a publisher which would have dozens and dozens of titles a month now has, for June 2022 at least, two. Firstly a slasher take on the Pied Piper of Hamelin storyline called simply Hamelin by Cristiano Delmonte, Francesco Zappardino and Riccardo Farina. The original story saw a piper, dressed in multicoloured (pied) clothing, who was a rat catcher hired by the town to lure rats away[1] with his magic pipe. When the citizens refuse to pay for this service as promised, he retaliates by using his instrument's magical power on their children, leading them away as he had the rats. This version of the story spread as folklore and has appeared in the writings of Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, the Brothers Grimm, and Robert Browning, among others. The earliest known record of the story originates from the town of Hamelin itself, depicted in a stained glass window created for the church of Hamelin, which dates to around 1300. This version seems to prefer smashing those stained glass windows… here are the full (as much as they are) Action Lab June 2022 solicits.

HAMELIN #1 (OF 6)

ACTION LAB – DANGER ZONE

(W) Cristiano Delmonte, Francesco Zappardino (A / CA) Riccardo Farina

"A New Age." Adults start slaughtering kids under the age of 18 all across the U.S.A. In Brooklin Edward, Kelly, Josh struggle to survive avoiding the assault of their teacher and of a vicious janitor. Their only chance to survive is to head towards an abandoned metro station.

BALLAD OF RONAN #2 (OF 6)

ACTION LAB ENTERTAINMENT

(W) John Walsh, Jim Walsh (A / CA) Remy Jackson

Aisling has run away from foster care straight into something unbelievable. Creatures from Celtic myth roam the countryside. Father Jack, the priest who has watched over her for most of her life, is more than he seems. And something magical is stirring… A series that connects readers to the search for belonging, redemption, and the magic inside us continues in this pivotal issue.

