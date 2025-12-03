Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Agent, Edgetown News, graphic novel

Adam Shaughnessy & Jacob Chabot's Graphic Novel Series Edgetown News

Adam Shaughnessy and Jacob Chabot's new graphic novel series Edgetown News to be published in 2008 by Union Square Kids

The story follows a boy documenting strange happenings in his creepy new town through an online blog.

Union Square Kids is publishing the first Edgetown News book in winter 2028 in a two-book deal.

Shaughnessy is an acclaimed author; Chabot is a best-selling, Eisner-nominated cartoonist with major credits.

Edgetown News is a new middle-grade graphic novel series by Adam Shaughnessy and Jacob Chabot. This story follows a boy who moves in with his aunt in a sleepy, creepy New England town and begins documenting the many eerie happenings in an online blog, only to find that nothing in Edgetown News is as it seems – not even the monsters. Chris Duffy at Union Square Kids has acquired world rights to Edgetown News, and the first book is scheduled for publication in winter 2028. Adam Shaghnessy's agent, Ammi-Joan Paquette, did the two-book deal while at Erin Murphy Literary Agency, and Jacob Chabot represented himself.

Adam Shaughnessy is a teacher-turned-writer who launched Grand Adventures, an enrichment program for elementary-aged children that blends story and play by placing cooperative games in the context of sophisticated stories. He completed a Master's program in Children's Literature at Hollins University and sold his first novel, The Trickster's Tale, in auction in 2014. The Trickster's Tale was released in 2015 and was selected for the BookExpo America Buzz List, the American Booksellers Association's Indies Introduce List and Indies Next List, and as an Editor's Pick on Amazon. It was followed in 2016 by Over the Underworld.

Jacob Chabot is an Eisner-nominated and New York Times Best-selling cartoonist of SpongeBob, The Simpsons, and Plants Vs. Zombies, and The Mighty Skullboy Army. Other work includes Science Comics: Robots & Drones, Marvel Tsum Tsums, X-Babies, Hello Kitty, and more.

Union Square Publishing is the publishing wing of Barnes & Noble, named after the location of their flagship store. They state that Union Square was founded to provide innovative options for talented authors to publish on a level playing field with traditional publishers. The team has a combined 80 years of experience in the publishing industry, having published more than 1,400 authors since 2008. They state that they make publishing easier and more profitable by managing all the details and complexities of production, distribution, and sales from the delivery of manuscripts to providing social networking and promotional capabilities for worldwide distribution.

