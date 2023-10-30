Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: graphic novel, I'm going through something, kickstarter, mg

Adolescence Sans Puberty in I'm Going Through Something Graphic Novel

I'm Going Through Something, the debut middle grade graphic novel by intersex activist Hans Lindahl and cartoonist Chan Chau.

I'm Going Through Something, the debut graphic novel by intersex activist Hans Lindahl and cartoonist Chan Chau. The book follows a 16-year-old artist navigating an adolescence in which puberty never happens. Lindahl received a grant from the Effing Foundation for Sex Positivity and a place in Narrative Initiative's inaugural Changemaker Authors Cohort.

And now David Levithan at Scholastic has acquired world rights to I'm Going Through Something and publication is projected for the summer of 2027, four years away. Hans Lindahl's agent Jessica Regel at Helm Literary represented and Chan Chau's agent Molly O'Neill at Root Literary negotiated the deal.

While serving as Communications Director for interACT, Hans Lindahl was cited as a "major figure" in passing the first U.S. legislation to explicitly denounce genital surgeries on intersex infants. Lindahl's groundwork and digital strategies helped pass California's SCR-110, and launched subsequent bills toward informed consent models for clitoral and other genital surgeries performed in early childhood. Lindahl speaks annually at medical schools including Stanford and The Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

Chan Chau is a cartoonist based in Washington with a BFA in Comic Art from the Minneapolis College of Art and Design. They have worked on on Scholastic's adaptation of The Baby-sitters Club, and the just-published graphic novel Enlighten Me with Minh Lê, as well as work for DC Comics, HMH, Dark Horse, Boom Studios, IDW, Lion Forge Comics, Flight School Studio, Harmonix, Yostar, Fantasy Flight Games, Unexpected Games, and Kazoo Magazine. Scholastic Corporation is an American multinational publishing, education, and media company that publishes and distributes comics, books, and educational materials for schools, parents, and children. Its books are distributed through retail and online sales and through schools via reading clubs and fairs, and its comic book line Scholastic Graphix has helped to make Scholastic the biggest comic book publisher in North America.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!