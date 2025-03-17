Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: christopher priest, joe quesada

After Four Years, Joe Quesada Reveals Marvel Knights The World To Come

After four years of teases, Joe Quesada reveals Marvel Knights: The World To Come, a new series with Christopher Priest for June

Article Summary Joe Quesada and Christopher Priest launch Marvel Knights: The World To Come in June.

The series runs six issues, featuring Black Panther and Captain America.

Quesada returns to drawing sequentials, excited to work with Priest and Isanove.

Story focuses on Wakanda's transformation and T'Challa's mysterious legacy.

Late 2021, Joe Quesada posted, saying "I've been pecking away at a project and keeping it on the down-low. But, I think in 2022 I'll start posting some small bits and pieces. Here's a hint, it involves Marvel superheroes and lots of stuff happens!" And what he posted showed Captain America and Black Panther. Doing… stuff.

Then on his Substack in 2022, he revealed another full page of whatever project this will be.

As well as another look in June 2022… but that was some time ago.

Now it has been revealed as Marvel Knights: The World To Come #1 by Joe Quesada and Christopher Priest, a six-issue comic book series set in the future of the Marvel Universe, launching in June. Joe Quesada says;

"AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH! I've been holding onto this secret for years, and it's such a relief to finally talk about it, show you some of the art, and eventually see it in print this June. The World To Come is the first series I've drawn since Daredevil: Father, and it feels great to draw sequentials again. During my tenure at Marvel, I often said that the thing I missed the most was not having the time to draw actual comics; in a way, it felt like phantom limb syndrome. Sure, covers are fun, but there's nothing like drawing an actual story. I love the feeling of visually guiding the reader's eye from panel to panel and page to page, stretching the character's anatomy to give a sense of motion while trying to convey their feelings through their expressions and body posture. There's no other art form like it in the world. It also helps that I have the privilege of working with people more talented than I am. Christopher Priest is hands down one of the best writers in the industry, and Richard Isanove keeps reinventing what comic book coloring should look like. Oh, and my editor, Nick Lowe… yeah, he's alright for a punk-ass kid. I'm involved or have been involved in almost every aspect of the entertainment world, but nothing satisfies me more than comics, and drawing this series, regardless of sales, reviews, etc., has been one of the highlights of my career. The World To Come spans decades as well as the entire globe and beyond. Most importantly, I think it's a fun superhero romp, and hope you enjoy it. Plus, how often do you get to read a comic with a screaming meerkat?"

Marvel Knights: The World To Comics #1 by Joe Quesada and Christopher Priest is a six-issue comic book series set in the future of the Marvel Universe, launching in June.

MARVEL KNIGHTS: THE WORLD TO COME #1 (OF 6)

Story by JOE QUESADA & CHRISTOPHER PRIEST

Written by CHRISTOPHER PRIEST

Art and Wraparound Cover by JOE QUESADA

Colors by RICHARD ISANOVE On Sale 6/4

"The King of Wakanda is DEAD, leaving unguarded the world's most advanced technology, most precious metal, and a cryptic vault of dark secrets while triggering global conflicts among Marvel's heroes, villains and mutants. With T'Challa gone and the future of the Marvel Universe teetering on a vibranium knife edge, a tribal challenge ensues for the Wakandan throne and its mysterious victor will emerge as the new leader of Wakanda and usher in THE WORLD TO COME.

"In 1998, the Marvel Knights line reignited the comic book industry and redefined Marvel storytelling for the 21st century. Now, over 25 years later, two of the imprint's key creators—influential writer, artist and former Marvel Comics Editor-In-Chief Joe Quesada and acclaimed writer Christopher Priest—present a new evolution of the Marvel Universe under the groundbreaking Marvel Knights banner this June in MARVEL KNIGHTS: THE WORLD TO COME! Developed and almost already completed in its entirety, MARVEL KNIGHTS: THE WORLD TO COME is a six-issue series where Quesada and Priest combine their decades of experience crafting masterful comic book sagas to produce an entire new vision of the Marvel Universe. The story begins in Wakanda with startling developments centered around T'Challa, Storm, Shuri and more that will reverberate across the globe, changing the Marvel mythos as you know it and boldly reinventing its most legendary heroes.

"Recounting the history behind Marvel Knights, Quesada said, "In September 1998, Marvel Knights Daredevil #1 hit the stands, followed by The Punisher, Inhumans, and Black Panther. Eight months earlier, Jimmy Palmiotti, Nanci Dakesian, and I, along with our creators, spent endless hours and sleepless nights producing the best books we could. We knew they looked different—edgier than anything Marvel was publishing at the time—but in a struggling comic book industry, there was no guarantee anyone would notice. We were confident they'd do well, but we didn't anticipate the overwhelming fan reaction or the lasting impact Marvel Knights would have on Marvel. Fast forward to October 2017—my best bud, mentor, and Marvel Knights Black Panther writer (and, for my money, the best writer in comics), Christopher Priest, pitched me an idea rooted in his original Marvel Knights take on T'Challa and Wakanda. It was insane, beautiful, and edgy as hell. I told him I HAD to draw it—and that we should go even bigger." Priest delivered an opus—a journey that lets us—and fans—celebrate those original books while taking familiar characters to new and unexpected places. I haven't had this much fun drawing a project since Marvel Knights Daredevil #1," Quesada said of the new series.

"More than twenty years ago I started as an Editorial Assistant on Marvel Knights books and now I get to watch Joe and Priest celebrate it with this masterwork," says Executive Editor Nick Lowe. "We've been working on this for a long time (Joe's finishing the last page of #5 this week) but I can't believe the rest of the world gets in on it with us this June!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!