Alex Assan Sells Graphic Novel Sunhead To Harper Alley

Alex Assan has sold the first two books of their new YA graphic novel series, Sunhead to Andrew Arnold at HarperAlley.

Sunhead sees "the somewhat odd and outspoken Rotem finds an unlikely friend in her shy classmate when the two bond over their shared love of a vampire book in 2008 Tel Aviv".

Publication of the first book is planned for 2023. Alex Assan is a transmasc Israeli comic book creator, originally from Tel Aviv, and currently based in Edinburgh, Scotland. They have a first class BA (Hons) degree in Illustration, Graphic Novels & Children's Publishing from Glyndŵr University and since graduating they have worked in comics full-time. That included the likes of In Search of Absent Pigments, written by Lin Darrow and for the anthology Come Together: A European Anthology of Erotic Comics, both ​PRISM Awards 2020 shortlisted nominees.

​Alex is also known for Captain Imani and the Cosmic Chase, Mysteries of the Spectral Hour, The Glass Knight, Trials of the Toad King, Trouble in Temperance Town, and webcomic Shaderunners, all also written by Lin Darrow. As well as Shark Attack, Outside the Box, FMQs for the Scottish Parliament and Parliament Stories for the Scottish Parliament.

Alex Assan's agent Britt Siess at Britt Siess Creative Management brokered the two-book deal for North American rights.

HarperAlley is a graphic novel imprint launched from HarperCollins Children's Books under the direction of former art director and acquiring editor at First Second, Andrew Arnold in 2019 described as a "collaborative, creator-focused publisher" that will specialize in graphic novels for "readers of all ages." The new line is "looking to publish books that readers of all ages can enjoy, from the youngest readers to teens and adults. We believe that a good story is a story that any reader can relate to. That's what we mean when we say "readers of all ages." HarperAlley is looking to publish about ten books a season, or about thirty books a year and is one of a number of mainstream book publishers that has been rapidly increasing the number of graphic novels for younger readers. And Jason Pamment has given them another two.