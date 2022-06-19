Alice In Leatherland #1 Review: A Wholesome Comic For Adults Only

Alice In Leatherland #1 is a straightforward romantic comedy that features the titular Alice starting a new life in San Francisco. Graphic Policy called Alice In Leatherland #1 wholesome, and wholesome (with one major caveat) is the right word. That one major caveat is that, as the title suggests, Alice finds out at the doorstep that the house she's moved into is one where her roommates are sex workers.

The first comparison for this material would be Sex Criminals, though Alice In Leatherland is nowhere near as meta or fourth wall breaking at the Image hit. Maybe Mirka Andolfo's Sweet Paprika? Artist Elisa Romboli's work is ready for prime time, or at least an OGN from First Second. Romboli's backgrounds are spot on, the facial expressions are expressive, and she can even draw cars. Romboli makes the most of her one color (orange) in the comic. Writer Iolanda Zanfardino does the long history of the romance genre in comics proud in her work.

One hears every so often romance comics are dead. Perhaps at the absolute top of the Marvel and DC, they are, but romance is doing just fine at the scale that publishers like Black Mask and Iron Circus exist at.

Alice, a young writer of children's story books, is hurtled out of her fairytale-like life when she discovers her girlfriend has been cheating on her!

Charmingly defiant, she leaves her small forest town and leaps into a new adventure to seek love (and find herself) in the fast life of San Francisco. There, her concept of pure, magical love will be completely overturned–her biggest challenge won't be reckoning with other people's sexual drive, it'll be getting a grip on her own!

From your new favorite writer and artist team of Iolanda Zanfardino and Elisa Romboli, Alice In Leatherland is a comedy about sex and so, inevitably, about every other aspect of life, too.

As Iolanda and Elisa describe the book: "Sex is recounted as a way to investigate our relationship with ourselves and others, with our bodies and our place in the world; sexual pleasure as self-affirmation and growth. There is room for Love, too, and bravery. And for many good laughs, that never hurts."

Alice In Leatherland #1 Review by James Hepplewhite 6.5 / 10 Alice In Leatherland #1 is a straightforward romantic comedy that features the titular Alice starting a new life in San Francisco. Graphic Policy called Alice In Leatherland #1 wholesome, and wholesome (with one major caveat) is the right word. That one major caveat is that, as the title suggests, Alice finds out at the doorstep that the house she’s moved into is one where her roommates are sex workers. Credits Writer Iolanda Zanfardino Artist Elisa Romboli