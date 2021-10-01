All Guts, No Glory Leads Zenescope November 2021 Solicits

Zenescope Entertainment has sent over its November 2021 solicitations. The indie publisher is known for their Grimm Universe, an interconnected slate of comics that mixes fairy tales, superhero action, and horror, will continue some of their staple titles while launching a new series. Zenescope's November 2021's offerings include All Guts, No Glory from writer Ralph Tedesco which imagines the life of a clean-up guy in a world where monsters exist. The company's new Editor-in-Chief David Wohl writes an oversized The Black Knight one-shot, Joe Brusha continues his Robyn Hood run, Pat Shand concludes the current Van Helsing arc, and Dave Franchini continues on both Belle and the ongoing flagship Grimm Fairy Tales title.

Zenescope Entertainment's November 2021 solicitations include:

ALL GUTS, NO GLORY

ISSUE #1 OF 3

Ralph Tedesco (W) Guillermo Fajardo (A) Walter Pereyra (C)

OVERSIZED ISSUE MINI-SERIES • 40 PAGES • FC • $5.99 • MATURE 36 Pages of Content!

Unbeknownst to the general population, there are highly trained military teams who bravely protect us from dozens of species of monsters that we don't know exist! And then there are the guys who clean it all up… Craig and Jimmy are those guys. And while Craig has accepted his lot in life, Jimmy desperately wishes to one day become an elite monster hunter himself. But when Craig and Jimmy stumble onto a charming vampire named Sara, they'll be forced to decide if they should risk everything to help save her soul.

GRIMM UNIVERSE PRESENTS QUARTERLY: THE BLACK KNIGHT

David Wohl (W)

OVERSIZED ISSUE ONE-SHOT • 72 PAGES • FC • $8.99 • TEEN

72-pages of magic, swords, and pulse-pounding action in one epic story! Peyton Parks has been struggling to maintain her dueling lives–public defender by day, sword-wielding armored vigilante by night. Drawing her powers from the Age of Camelot, she battles dark forces in the streets while battling for justice in the courtroom. But her worlds are about to collide when she must defend a woman who links to her own dark past.

ROBYN HOOD: HOME SWEET HOME

Joe Brusha (W)

OVERSIZED ISSUE ONE-SHOT • 40 PAGES • FC • $5.99 • TEEN

Take aim, and don't miss this oversized 32-page issue! After all of the roadblocks and hellish delays she has had getting back home, thanks to Smitty, Robyn would love more than anything to just relax. But, she has a few issues she's determined to square away first. Robyn will stop at nothing to get to the bottom of Smitty's recent motives and she might not be ready for what she finds!

VAN HELSING: RETURN OF THE LEAGUE OF MONSTERS

PART 2 OF 2

Pat Shand (W) Alessandro Uezu(A) Walter Pereyra (C)

OVERSIZED ISSUE ONE-SHOT • 40 PAGES • FC • $5.99 • TEEN

Van Helsing teams up with her greatest enemies in this 32-page story. Liesel Van Helsing has lost everything, and now she must go through Hell to get it back… literally. After the shocking events of Van Helsing's last encounter with the League of Monsters, the famed vampire hunter finds herself in a horrific situation: she must join forces with her most vicious enemies in order to save someone important to her. In this climactic issue, Van Helsing descends into the Greek Underworld and faces off with an entity claiming to be her long lost love: Hades, God of the Underworld.

BELLE: QUEEN OF SERPENTS

Dave Franchini (W)

OVERSIZED ISSUE ONE-SHOT • 40 PAGES • FC • $5.99 • TEEN

32 Merciless Pages of Content! After Belle's recent revelation that one of her friends has been transformed into the Queen of Serpents, she must risk it all to restore her humanity–but is it already too late?

GRIMM FAIRY TALES #56

Dave Franchini (W)

ONGOING SERIES • 32 PAGES • FC • $3.99 • TEEN

In a crime-infested version of Earth, Skye finds herself on the wrong side of the law, working for the King of Serpents. Trapped in a struggle between two warring families, Skye must navigate her way through this amoral society without compromising herself.