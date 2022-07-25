Alpha Betas #1 Debuts In WhatNot Publishing October 2022 Solicits

Whatnot Publishing is a collaboration between Whatnot, Inc., whose live streaming sales platform increased in popularity during the pandemic shutdown, and Starburns Industries Press, the publishing arm of the animated studio responsible for Rick And Morty, Animals, Anomalisa and Happy Tank. They launched their publishing line at Fan Expo Denver, and will debut in this week's Diamond Previews Magazine, with one new debut per month, frrm October onwards. They will have full distribution from Diamond at the full 50% discount and will be included in FOC. Jack DeMayo, co-founder of Whatnot Publishing and Whatnot's Head of Marketing for Comics & Media commented, "Whatnot is committed to being a positive part of the comic community for both buyers and sellers, aiding creators in bringing their works to market and helping to supply our retailers with unique exclusive opportunities."

The first release from Whatnot Publishing will be based on the animated series, Alpha Betas, In this four-issue mini-series written by Kyle Starks and drawn by the other co-founder of Whatnot Publishing, and publisher of Starburns Industries, Michael Calero, and VP of Acquisitions at Starburns Trevor Richardson, an elite strike force of four top gamers drop into the virtual realms of video games to fix potentially world-ending issues. New episodes of the animated series are currently in production and Whatnot Publishing will release its first book Alpha Betas #1 on October 12th, 2022

And here is the first WhatNot Diamond Previews listing from the October 2022 solicits and solicitations.

ALPHA BETAS #1 (OF 4) CVR A CALERO (MR)

WhatNot Publishing

AUG221972

(W) Kyle Starks (A) Trevor Richardson, Kenny Aitken (A / CA) Michael Calero

Origins Part 1. It's Rick and Morty meets Tron as top gamers Eddie, Buck, Mason, and Tommy find themselves caught in the middle of a high stakes battle between the U.S. government and a digital terrorist inside the virtual realm of video games. Now they must save the pixelated world of NIMBUS to prevent catastrophic consequences in the real world. Based on the new animated series with over 7 million views, Alpha Betas is a collaboration between popular Youtube creators, Evan "VanossGaming" Fong, Marcel "BasicallyIDoWrk" Cunningham, Tyler "I AM WILDCAT" Wine, and Brian "Terroriser" Hanby, with more than 60 million subscribers across their channels, and the voice talents of Hollywood heavy hitters like Paget Brewster (Community), Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), and Chris Parnell (Rick and Morty).

In Shops: Oct 12, 2022

SRP: 3.99

ALPHA BETAS #1 (OF 4) CVR F INCV VAR MAHFOOD LAUNCH (MR)

WhatNot Publishing

AUG221977

(W) Kyle Starks (A) Michael Calero, Trevor Richardson, Kenny Aitken (CA) Jim Mahfood

The first in our series of cross-title variant covers featuring the art of fan-favorite illustrator Jim Mahfood (Grrl Scouts, Fortnite) to commemorate the launch of our new titles!

In Shops: Oct 12, 2022

SRP: 4.99