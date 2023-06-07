Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: amanda conner, barbie, original artwork, paperfilms

Amanda Conner Offers Original Marvel Barbie Artwork For $150 Or Less

Amanda Conner has chosen now as the perfect time for to sell some of her original artwork to the Barbie comic book from Marvel.

PaperFilms, the company formed by wife-and-husband team Amanda Conner and Jimmy Palmiotti, have chosen now as the perfect time for Conner to sell some of her original artwork to the Barbie comic book that Marvel Comics once published in the nineties. This was Conner's first major work for Marvel and contrasts significantly with her later work for comic books such as Harley Quinn, Before Watchmen and The Pro.

The pages are from a time when hand-lettering on the boards was standard, the original art pages have been preserved well, and Conner is stating that no page will be priced over $150. Marvel's Barbie comic was not the first Barbie comic, and Mattel produced a series of comics from Dell Comics in 1961. Marvel Comics' Barbie line ran between 1991 and 1996. The first title, Barbie ran for 63 issues from 1991 to 1996, accompanied by Barbie: Fashion, a 53-issue series from 1991 to 1995, as well as a few holiday-themed one-shots.

With the Barbie movie being released soon, it may be a good time to buy – and sell – such Barbie spinoffs. Paperfilms are also giving subscribers to their newsletter an extra 20% off the price, brings a $150 page down to $120, from the 13th to the 25th of June, which is when her Barbie pages will go live on the Paperfilms website, and the discount will apply to everything on the site. Including the new Captain Marvel foil embossed print signed by Amanda Conner, which will be limited to 150 copies.

These items will all be launched on a first-come, first-serve basis on Tuesday, the 13th of June, 2023 at 1pm EDT, 10am PDT and 6pm BST. Amanda Conner and Jimmy Palmiotti will also be appearing and signing at the following comic book conventions and June and July.

