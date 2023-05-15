Amanda Waller's Big Bad Spoilers For Titans #1 & Dawn Of DC Primer The Dawn Of DC Primer has just dropped for free on Amazon Kindle (in the UK at least).. And it sets up Amanda Waller Vs The DC Universe big time.

The Dawn Of DC Primer has just dropped for free on Amazon Kindle (in the UK at least). The US version should drop when the timezone gets round to it. And it sets up Amanda Waller Vs The DC Universe big time. As has been revealed, Amanda Waller has been tasked with killing every superhuman on the planet. All she had to do was to be asked by The Light. As we previously revealed the new Big Bad of the DCU in 2023 the council of members from the Young Justice cartoon making their comic book debut inDark Crisis On Infinite Earths #7.

And all she had to do was to be asked to do it. She's been waiting her whole life, and has Paacemaker, Lady Peacemaker and more on hand to help.

In the opening issue of the new Green Arrow #1 written by Joshua Williamson, we saw Amanda Waller of Task Force X and Suicide Squad, kidnapping superfolk like Roy Harper's daughter. At least we presumed it was her. Certainly, Roy Harper seemed to.

In Titans #1, out this week, Peacemaker is on the scene, dealing with a very active Titans on the streets, taking down the big monsters. The obvious ones, anyway.

He seems to be popping up everywhere now, an HBO series will do that, but this time Peacemaker is acting on behalf of Joe Biden. Or whoever is President of the USA in the DC Universe right now.

But is it the President? Is it really? Or does Peacemaker just think it is? Or does he want to make Nightwing think it is?

So the Titans seem to be ground zero for whatever it is that Amanda Waller is going to be planning. And in the Dawn Of DC Primer, we get the first part of that plan.

While Peacemaker and gang attack Lazarus Island, the source of a recent spate in meta-human activity around the globe, Amanda Waller has a meeting with all the bad guys.

Which means she has to talk down the good guys. Don't worry, she has a captive audience. And Peacemaker has something that might help make it happen.

The Helmet Of Hate. Which looks like a blackened version of the Helmet Of Fate, but there is a precedent for this. Once from Jimmy Olsen, Superman's Pal #68 in a story by that name written by Superman co-creator Jerry Siegel, penciled by Curt Swan and inked by George Klein in which Jimmy borrows the Helmet of Hate from the Superman Museum and who makes Superman grow horns and become evil too.

What use could the Peacemaker put such an instrument towards? We won't learn now, asAmanda Waller has her proposal to put to the bad guys.

It's a more open sandbox version of the Suicide Squad, it seems. Everyone gets to kill a superhero. Will Peacemaker have to swap helmets to get the job done? Looks like it…

Titans #1 and Dawn of DC Primer are available in comic stores on Tuesday.