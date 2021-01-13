Amazing Fantasy #15 Signed By Stan Lee and Steve Ditko At Auction

Okay, this is one of those things that looks like it costs a lot of money… and really does. A copy of the first appearance of Spider-Man, in Amazing Fantasy #15, signed by the character's creators Steve Ditko and Stan Lee. With a CGC grade of 5.5, it is being auctioned by Heritage Auctions, as part of their Sunday & Monday Comics, Animation, Video Games & Art Weekly Online Auction #122101 . It's currently bid up to $39,000 with one day to go.

The signatures are on the inside page, Steve Ditko on the top in ballpoint, personalised to Charlie, and Stan Lee at the bottom, in felt tip. Given that both creators have passed and that Ditko was notoriously signature-shy for his Marvel work, this is indeed a rare find.

Good luck if you fancy bidding, I think $39,000 may be a little on the low side, all things considered.

Amazing Fantasy #15 Signed by Steve Ditko and Stan Lee (Marvel, 1962) CGC FN- 5.5 Cream to off-white pages. It's simply the Silver Age's biggest and baddest book, and this one's signed by Spider-Man's co-creators, Steve Ditko and Stan Lee! The origin and first appearance of Spider-Man is here, and that makes this the #1 book on Overstreet's list of Top 50 Silver Age Comics. It was also the first appearances of Peter Parker's Uncle Ben and Aunt May. Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko combined for the cover art. with Ditko supplying the Spider-Man story art inside. CGC notes, "'Hi Charlie, glad you enjoy, Steve Ditko' & 'Sincerely – Stan Lee' written on page 1 in pen & marker". Photos were taken of the two autographs prior to CGC's encapsulation, and we've posted those online. A Ditko signature is a rare thing indeed, as the artist was known for keeping to himself and was not the type to pal around with fans by any means, and what better item to be signed by him than his most famous work of all? Overstreet 2020 FN 6.0 value = $36,200. CGC census 1/21: 100 in 5.5, 285 higher. View the certification for CGC Certification ID 3737796001 and purchase grader's notes if available.