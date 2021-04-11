Amazing Spider-Man #100 On Auction Right Now At Heritage Auctions

In this day and age of CGC grading and such, raw copies of key books are almost looked down on anymore. I know in my shop people tend to scoff when we have nice, raw copies of books like Amazing Spider-Man #100, for sure one of the all-time great comic covers by John Romita Sr. The book itself is a personal favorite; I just love that Stan Lee left the book and gave Spider-Man six arms and was like "you figure it out!". Granted, Roy Thomas was game, but man, what a place to put another writer. On auction right now is a nice raw copy of the book, and it's only $29 right now with only a day left to bid as of this writing. Check it out below.

Name Me A Better Amazing Spider-Man Cover Than This

"The Amazing Spider-Man #100 (Marvel, 1971) Condition: VG-. Green Goblin, Vulture, Lizard, Doctor Octopus, and Kingpin appear in a dream sequence. John Romita Sr. cover. Gil Kane art. Overstreet 2020 VG 4.0 value = $28. The greatest of the great! The sensational, sense-shattering 100th-anniversary issue! Featuring the most unbelievable ending of all time! Truly a must!" See? That is a very displayable cover up there with no color loss, which is big for this issue. We need to bring raw books back to prominence, people, remember: these are supposed to be read.

I will stop my rant there, but look, if you want a really great-looking copy of this Spider-Man book, you would be hard-pressed to find another at this price it is currently at. If you want to snag this, go here and place a bid on it. While you are there, check out the other books that are still taking bids today at Heritage Auctions. There are some great deals in this round of listings.