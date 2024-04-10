Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Stan Lee | Tagged: amazing spider-man, free comic book day

Amazing Spider-Man #47 Tease For Free Comic Book Day (Spoilers)

Today's Amazing Spider-Man #47 has a tease for next month's For Free Comic Book Day (Spider Spoilers) so think on!

Article Summary Amazing Spider-Man #47 reveals new twist to the Ultra Living Brain storyline.

The Ultra Living Brain's past and recent history are explored in depth.

Oscorp's basement lab under Dr. Connors' watch becomes focal point for the plot.

Free Comic Book Day issue to feature the return of the Goblin and new surprises.

In Amazing Spider-Man #45, in the middle of the Gang War event, we looked into a Oscorp basement lab being run by Dr Curtis Connors, otherwise known as The Lizard.

This is The Ultra Living Brain, created by Randall Steven Petty following his father's research into the question "Who is Spider-Man?".

Originally seen in Steve Ditko and Stan Lee's Amazing Spider-Man #8 from 1963, The Living Brain was stolen by crooks for their own criminal enterprise, before causing it to malfunction, and going on a high school rampage, until Spider-Man stops the robot.

Years later the remains of the Living Brain are stolen by Doctor Petty's son who modifies it with offensive abilities, to use it to attack bullies. Shut down by Spider-Man again, the Living Brain continued to be used by more criminals to aid them in robberies.

The Beyond Corporation later created duplicates of Living Brain to fight Nextwave, was one of the destroyed contestants in a cosmic battle, joined Boomerang's Sinister Six, was held in custody of Horizon Labs, turned into Doctor Octopus' assistant, is rescued by Spider-Man who used it to fight the Goblin-ized Carlie Cooper, became Peter Parker's assistant at Parker Industries, was damaged when ordered to delve Parker employees, and revealed to contain a copy of the consciousness of Doctor Octopus, self destructing and then rebuilt by Anna Maria Marconi.

A new version, comntinueing the research and named the Ultra Living Brain returned for Amazing Spider-Man #1 and #6/#900 a couple of years ago, having manufactured a Synthezoid body to interface with the world. First kidnapping the Sinister Six…

And then going after those around Spider-Man.

Although when Spider-Man did confront him…

… and the Ultra Living Brain has a revelation…

… even though Spider-Man was forced to pull the plug.

But it took until Amazing Spider-Man #45 to get the answer as to where it was taken. To Oscorp, under Connors' isolation. And in today's Amazing Spider-Man #47 we get a new development.

Has the Ultra Living Brain been ordering on Deliveroo or UberEats?

Either way it's all a set uo for next month's Free Comic Book Day it seems. Is Ultra Living Brain going to start running restaurant reviews online? Join the gig economy? Start clipping coupons? It is very smart after all. And it has come on quite a way in sixty-three years.

FCBD 2024 ULTIMATE UNIVERSE SPIDER-MAN #1 (BUNDLES OF 20) (N

MARVEL COMICS

DEC230007

(W) Zeb Wells, Deniz Camp (A) Juan Frigeri (A/CA) Ryan Stegman

Just weeks ahead of Amazing Spider-Man #50, get the first taste of the return of the Goblin! Plus, prepare for the next evolutionary step of the Ultimate Universe as a powerful new hero debuts! But it doesn't end there! Oh no, there are some surprises up our sleeve on this one! AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #47

MARVEL COMICS

FEB240728

(W) Zeb Wells (A) Todd Nauck (CA) John Romita Jr.

After the events of WEB OF SPIDER-MAN #1, Chasm is on the loose! Spider-Man better track down his erstwhile clone and Hallows' Eve ASAP! We're getting closer to AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #50!

Rated TIn Shops: Apr 10, 2024

SRP: $4.99

