Amazing Spider-Man #54 Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List

The bloody brutal battle of Amazing Spider-Man #54 between Kindred and Spider-Man – to the death and back – saw this title pip The Last Stories Of The DC Universe to the top of the Bestseller List. Neither X-Men nor Batman launch title made it to the top. This unusual state demonstrates just how popular Last Rites and Death Metal are doing right now – and Detective Comics is getting a boost courtesy of Detective Nakano.

Amazing Spider-Man #54 Death Metal Last Stories DC Universe #1 Sword #1 Detective Comics #1,032 Batman Black & White #1 Crossover #2 Marauders #16 Avengers #39 Venom #31 Tales from the Dark Multiverse Flashpoint #1

Dr No's: The big news this week was the outstanding performance of two indy titles, Crossover #2 (which took first place in our sales chart) and the second printing of TMNT: The Last Ronin #1 (which took second place). This is the first time in-store history that a second printing outsold every Marvel and DC title for the week! DC only managed to place three books in our top ten: Last Stories of the DC Universe (3rd), Dark Multiverse: Flashpoint (6), and Detective (8). That left five slots for Marvel. DC's high-profile Batman: Black & White didn't even place in our store, and there is little to no interest in any of the Endless Winter instalments.

Ssalefish Comics: A decent week from Marvel and a relatively light week from DC made for slightly slower traffic as we come upon that end-of-year comic-slowdown. Batman Black & White won the week, followed by Amazing Spider-Man and the new Death Metal tie-in. Abram's Spider-Man finally wrapped up, only managing to slide in at #8 in our weekly top ten. I'm sure it would've performed a lot better if it had ever come out promptly, to begin with — Honestly, I think a lot of folks thought it was cancelled altogether.

Rodman Comics: Slow week. The virus is stopping people from coming.

Graham Crackers Comics: Glad to see CROSSOVER making the TOP 10 chart, even if just barely. Lots of competition this week with some heavy hitters from both MARVEL & DC. Speculation heat got people buying DCS VERY MERRY MULTIVERSE #1 – but at $9.99 a copy, we still didn't sell enough copies to make the TOP 10 chart. So while it GROSSED in the top 10 – quantities just weren't there.

INCREDIBLE HULK #181 CGC 9.0 $6,9000 1st full WOLVERINE 'natch

