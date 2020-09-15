American Ronin: AWA Studios Announces Exclusive Variant Cover Program

AWA Studios will launch American Ronin #1 with variant covers as part of Upshot Studios' Retailer Exclusive Variant Program. Ever since launch, the publisher has directly supported retailers worldwide by engaging the comic book retailer community with their ARC (AWA Retail Council). They provide comic shops with advance information, discounts, materials, and marketing support to ensure that every store that carries Upshot titles is successful even before the books are released.

This new program was launched in response to retailer and consumer demand. AWA Studios' CCO Axel Alonso announced, "AWA Studios is excited to launch our Retailer Exclusive Variant Program. Our program focuses on quality over quantity to bring a truly special experience for our retailer partners and readers while supporting our top talent relationships."

"Launching the variant program with an experienced retailer who understands the variant market was critical. But, to find a variant company like Cover Alpha Comics, who shares our vision of supporting creators beyond the transaction of the art delivery, was a wonderful surprise. And, of course, having Keron Grant (ALL-NEW WOLVERINE, SPIDER-MAN), the cover artist for our critically-acclaimed series HOTELL, on yet another AWA title, like AMERICAN RONIN, was a win-win for everyone."

Stephen Smith, the owner of Big Easy Comics and co-founder of Cover Alpha Comics, said, "All the pieces just seemed to fall into place effortlessly with AWA. AMERICAN RONIN is a fantastic creator-owned project written by Peter Milligan (HELLBLAZER, JUSTICE LEAGUE DARK), who, by the way, has an amazing body of work. Keron Grant is responsible for one of my favorite covers from the past decade, so the opportunity to work with him on a project I already wanted in on? I couldn't say yes, fast enough."

Artist Keron Grant declared, "Where else can you find a group of talents at the top of their game working together? When I saw the first batch of pages of AMERICAN RONIN, I was blown anyway and knew I had to jump in. Upshot is putting out some of the most groundbreaking comics today, and I'm honored to be a part of it."

Keith Boyle, owner of I Want More Comics and co-founder of Cover Alpha Comics, agreed: "AWA has been on such an upward trajectory since their launch. We are so excited to be a part of their first retailer exclusive variant. Their ability to mix high-level talent and top-tier stories are generating a following of readers and collectors."

AWA Studios' Upshot Studios will offer this exclusive program to retailers in order to continue to build a stronger connection with fans and improve the comic book industry as a whole.

AMERICAN RONIN #1 features main cover art by ACO (DEATHSTROKE, NICK FURY), as well as a variant cover by Mike Deodato Jr. (INCREDIBLE HULK, THE RESISTANCE). Print copies of AMERICAN RONIN #1 Cover A and Cover B will be available on October 7th, 2020 exclusively at local comic book shops (use comicshoplocator.com to find the one nearest you). Digital copies can be purchased from content providers like ComiXology, Amazon Kindle, Google Play, and Izneo.

This retailer exclusive covers by Keron Grant by Cover Alpha Comics can only be found online at coveralphacomics.com:

Each copy ships in archival protection: Mylar w/Fullback

Pre-Order: Ships October 7, 2020

AMERICAN RONIN Synopsis:

"War is over, democracy an illusion, real power now lies not with nation-states, but huge corporations engaged in a silent war for global domination. Their number one weapon: highly-skilled, technologically-enhanced operatives trained since childhood to pledge their allegiance to the corporate flag. But what happens when one such operative breaks free of his mental chains and decides to bring the whole system down? Can one "Ronin" make a difference?"