Améziane Amazing Creates Quentin Tarantino: The Graphic Novel

Quentin By Tarantino is an original graphic novel by Améziane Amazing from Titan Comics coming out this October. And, clue is in the title, it's about Quentin Tarantino. But not by Quentin Tarantino.

"The story transports readers into the crazy world of Quentin Tarantino – exploring the many twists and turns of his groundbreaking career to date. Quentin By Tarantino tells the story behind Tarantino, from his humble beginnings in a video store, to crafting his indie blockbusters of the '90s which started a revolution in cinema and catapulted the fearless young director to international stardom. From his first two iconic feature films Reservoir Dogs (1992), and the Palme d'Or-winning Pulp Fiction (1994), all the way up to the release of his acclaimed ninth feature film, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (2019), this graphic novel charts his meteoric rise to fame."

Améziane Amazing is the creator of graphic novel Clan from 2001 and the Cash Combo graphic novel series, an adaptation of the novel Cuatro Manos in collaboration with Paco Ignacio Taibo 2, and dark thriller Bagmen, and sequel.

"A celebration of Tarantino's unmistakable style, elaborate dialogue, pop culture references, and his love of martial arts and spaghetti westerns, this tale is essential reading for Tarantino fans old and new." "Quentin Tarantino is arguably the last great celebrity director, a creator who's almost as recognisable as the hugely influential and iconic pop-culture moments that he's brought to movie screens over the past four decades," said Titan Comics' Head of Creative & Business Development, Duncan Baizley. "His movies are love letters to the genres, directors and stars, as well as the books and comics he grew up with. So, it seemed perfect that writer, artist and Tarantino aficionado, Amazing Améziane, should be the one to capture this singular career's stylistic shifts and evolution almost as QT himself would probably shoot it – with flair, wit and some damn unforgettable dialogue. I think Quentin would approve."

And if not he'll sue. Quentin By Tarantino will be published on the 17th October this year.