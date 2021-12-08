Animal Castle #1 Sells Out, ABLAZE plans 2nd Printing

Animal Castle has turned out to be a surprise hit for publisher ABLAZE – the 1st issue has sold out and heading for a 2nd printing. The European series by writer Xavier Dorison and artist Felix Delep is a political satire that riffs on George Orwell's Animal Farm about an animal rebellion that sets up a new system of governance only for tensions between different animal factions to result in more conflict. The 2nd printing of Animal Castle #1 will be out on January 12th, 2022. ABLAZE is recommending that retailers contact their Diamond account rep and place a reorder to make sure they don't miss out. Both books will go on Final Order Cutoff Monday, December 13th.

ANIMAL CASTLE, by Xavier Dorison & Felix Delep Issue 1 ·

MSRP: $3.99

On the Farm, all animals were equal. But in the Castle, some are more equal than others.

Nestled in the heart of a farm forgotten by men, the Animal Castle is ruled with an iron hoof by President Silvio. The bull and his dog militia savor their power, while the other animals are exhausted by work until the arrival of the mysterious Azelard, a traveling rat who will teach them the secrets of civil disobedience.

ANIMAL CASTLE Issue 2, by Xavier Dorison & Felix Delep

MSRP: $3.99 · Release Date: January 12, 2022

After witnessing the deaths of animals that she knew as friends for seemingly nothing, Miss B. becomes a conflicted cat. Things are further complicated when questions are raised about the state of the farm, bringing down severe retaliation by President Silvio's hounds. Miss B. must ask herself what's worse: doing something that could cost a life or do nothing at all? For fans of the bestselling Stray Dogs and the Eisner Award-winning Beasts of Burden comes an animal fable at once familiar and surprising! You may think you know the story but set aside your assumptions; this animal uprising is unlike any you have read!