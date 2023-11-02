Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, Current News, Events, Lucca Comics & Games, Marvel Comics | Tagged: black widow, hawkeye, march 2024

Announced at Lucca 2023, Black Widow & Hawkeye in March 2024

Announced at Lucca 2023, Black Widow & Hawkeye in March 2024 by Stephanie Phillips and Paolo Villanelli from Marvel Comics.

Key Points New Black Widow and Hawkeye series announced for March 2024 by Marvel at Lucca 2023.

The series, by Stephanie Phillips and Paolo Villanelli, explores the duo's history and recent events.

Stephanie Phillips, known for various series for DC and Marvel, and Paolo Villanelli, known for drawing Star Wars: Bounty Hunters, are working on the project.

The series is set to release alongside Kieron Gillen and Luca Maresca's X-Men Forever, also announced at Lucca.

Coming out of Lucca Comics & Games 2023 in Italy, visiting Marvel Comics Editor-In-Chief C.B. Cebulski announced a new Black Widow And Hawkeye, by Stephanie Phillips and Paolo Villanelli. Which Black Widow or which Hawkeye, I don't know, but the Italians do like to keep things traditional, so I might presume Natasha Romanoff and Clint Barton. But you never know.

A popular, yet tragic, coupling in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, while they have often appeared in the same comic books together, especially Avengers, they haven't had a series together, although Widowmaker came close.

Stephanie Phillips broke into comics with an original graphic novel in 2018 that was backed on Kickstarter called Kicking Ice. But she may be best known for Harley Quinn, Detective Comics and Wonder Woman for DC, as well as Rogue & Gambit and Cosmic Ghost Rider for Marvel, but she's had a big hit at Boom with Grim with Flaviano at Image with A Man Among Ye with Craig Cermak, as well as series The Descendant, Devil Within, The Butcher Of Paris, Artemis & The Assassin, Red Atlantis, Averee, Nuclear Family, We Only Kill Each Other and Beatrix Rose from Aftershock, Black Mask and Dark Horse, and right now for Marvel, Capwolf & The Howling Commandos and Alien.

Paolo Villanelli is best known for drawing Star Wars: Bounty Hunters for Marvel Comics, but also for Rom, GI Joe, Squadron Supreme and Doctor Who.

The four-issue limited series will both dive into the duo's history of secrets and espionage while playing off recent developments including Natasha Romanoff's recent bonding with a symbiote! THE EYES OF A HAWK AND THE VENOM OF A WIDOW! Even when Black Widow and Hawkeye had no one to trust, they still had each other—even though their paths sometimes diverged. So when Clint Barton is accused of a rogue assassination attempt that puts the U.S. and Madripoor at odds, a symbiote-equipped Natasha Romanoff thinks nothing of coming to his aid. But as echoes of their past ripple into the present, it will take all their faith in each other—and the lessons learned along the way—to protect their futures. "I love getting the chance to dig deep with Natasha Romanov and Clint Barton to tell a fast-paced spy story that celebrates their 60th anniversary," Phillips shared. "Nothing is as it seems, and I'm having a ton of fun writing these characters. Not to mention they both look great for 60."

Black Widow And Hawkeye will launch in March 2024, alongside Kieron Gillen and Luca Maresca's X-Men Forever, also announced by C.B. Cebulski at Lucca.

