Aquaman & Green Arrow Team Up In Deep Target #1 From DC in October

Aquaman and Green Arrow. Two DC Comics characters without an ongoing series. So why not put them together in the same book and team them up? That's what Brandon Thomas is doing, tweeting out the news, saying "NEW PROJECT FROM @DCCOMICS! Arthur Curry & Oliver Queen team up (and throw down) in Deep Target, a mind-bending, worlds altering adventure that launches in October! Epic artwork from #RonanCliquet & #UlisesArreola, and amazing covers by @MSantucciArt & @inhyuklee !"

I think we can work that out. A new Aquaman and Green Arrow 7-issue mini-series called Aquaman/Deep Target from DC Comics out in October written by Brandon Thomas, drawn by Ronan Cliquet, coloured by Ulises Arreola and covers by Marco Santucci and Inhyuk Lee.

And it's the classic Arthur Curry and Oliver Queen version of the characters. If this does well, might it inspire someone at DC Comics to keep the team going, or maybe give them their separate books back? Especially since it's Arthur Curry's 80th anniversary year and he is without a title. Maybe this could be DC's new The Brave And The Bold. The Wave And The Scold perhaps?

Both characters were co-created by Mort Weisinger and both first appeared in different strips in More Fun Comics #73 in 1941. Aquaman (Arthur Curry) was created by Paul Norris and Mort Weisinger and later starred in his ongoing series. During the late 1950s and 1960s, he was a founding member of the Justice League. In the 1990s Modern Age, writers interpreted Aquaman's character more seriously, with storylines depicting the weight of his role as king of Atlantis. Green Arrow (Oliver Jonas Queen) was created by Mort Weisinger and designed by George Papp as a wealthy businessman and owner of Queen Industries who is also a well-known celebrity in Star City. He uses this position to hide the fact that he is the Green Arrow, an archer who uses his skills to fight crime in his home cities of Star City and Seattle, as well as alongside his fellow superheroes as a member of the Justice League. Writers subsequently developed him into a voice of left-wing politics, very much distinct in character from Batman.