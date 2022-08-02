Archie 1000 Page Comics Acclaim Preview: Easy Come, Easy Go

Veronica launches her own superhero comic in this preview of Archie 1000 Page Comics Acclaim… way to throw away the family fortune! Check out the preview below.

ARCHIE 1000 PAGE COMICS ACCLAIM

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

JUN221283

(W) Various (A) VARIOUS (CA) Pat & Tim Kennedy

Get ready to jump for joy, we've got 1,000 more pages of Archie comics fun! That's right… ARCHIE 1000 PAGE COMICS ACCLAIM has arrived!

In Shops: 8/3/2022

SRP: $15.99

