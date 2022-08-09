Archie and Friends Thrills and Chills #1 Preview: When is Graduation?

In this preview of Archie and Friends Thrills and Chills #1, the gang visits a carnival in the year 3000, begging the question: are they ever going to graduate freaking high school?! Check out the preview below.

ARCHIE AND FRIENDS THRILLS AND CHILLS #1

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

JUN221281

(W) Various, J. Torres (A) VARIOUS, Rex Lindsey (CA) Dan Parent

A BRAND NEW STORY kicks off this collection of tales thrill rides, exciting adventures, and odd occurrences! In "Return to Mirrordale," a house of mirrors on the Riverdale boardwalk piques everyone's interest. When no one listens to Archie's advice to avoid this familiar haunt, Betty, Veronica, and Reggie all go in to encounter obnoxious and opposite versions of themselves! Will they be able to escape as themselves, or will their bizarro mirror-world versions take over?

In Shops: 8/10/2022

SRP: $2.99

