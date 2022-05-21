Archie Giant Comics Splendor Preview: Jughead Exploits Child Labor

Jughead gets a job funneling cheap high school labor to a local advertising agency in this preview of Archie Giant Comics Splendor. But what happens when Jughead's child labor empire comes crashing down around him? Check out the preview below.

ARCHIE GIANT COMICS SPLENDOR

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

MAR221323

(W) Various (A) VARIOUS (CA) Dan Parent

Experience all the splendor of reading Archie Comics with this over-sized, full-color collection of some of the funniest and most entertaining Archie stories, featuring the same mix of wild humor, awkward charm and genuine relatability that has kept Archie and the gang popular with kids and families for 80 years.

In Shops: 5/25/2022

SRP: $9.99

