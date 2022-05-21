Archie Giant Comics Splendor Preview: Jughead Exploits Child Labor

Jughead gets a job funneling cheap high school labor to a local advertising agency in this preview of Archie Giant Comics Splendor. But what happens when Jughead's child labor empire comes crashing down around him? Check out the preview below.
ARCHIE GIANT COMICS SPLENDOR
ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS
MAR221323
(W) Various (A) VARIOUS (CA) Dan Parent
Experience all the splendor of reading Archie Comics with this over-sized, full-color collection of some of the funniest and most entertaining Archie stories, featuring the same mix of wild humor, awkward charm and genuine relatability that has kept Archie and the gang popular with kids and families for 80 years.
In Shops: 5/25/2022
SRP: $9.99
Cover image for MAR221323 Archie Giant Comics Splendor, by (W) Various (A) VARIOUS (CA) Dan Parent, in stores Wednesday, May 25, 2022 from ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS
Interior preview page from MAR221323 Archie Giant Comics Splendor, by (W) Various (A) VARIOUS (CA) Dan Parent, in stores Wednesday, May 25, 2022 from ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS
