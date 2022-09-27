Archie Showcase Digest #10: Sabrina The Teenage Witch Preview

Sabrina gives a lighthouse ghost a taste of his own medicine in this preview of Archie Showcase Digest #10: Sabrina The Teenage Witch. Check out the preview below.

ARCHIE SHOWCASE DIGEST #10: SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

JUL221179

(W) VARIOUS (A) Various (CA) Dan DeCarlo

We're celebrating Sabrina the Teenage Witch's 60th anniversary with a special digest showcasing some of her most magical and mischievous stories throughout her history!

In Shops: 9/28/2022

SRP: $8.99

