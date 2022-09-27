Archie Showcase Digest #10: Sabrina The Teenage Witch Preview

Sabrina gives a lighthouse ghost a taste of his own medicine in this preview of Archie Showcase Digest #10: Sabrina The Teenage Witch. Check out the preview below.
ARCHIE SHOWCASE DIGEST #10: SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH
ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS
JUL221179
(W) VARIOUS (A) Various (CA) Dan DeCarlo
We're celebrating Sabrina the Teenage Witch's 60th anniversary with a special digest showcasing some of her most magical and mischievous stories throughout her history!
In Shops: 9/28/2022
SRP: $8.99
Interior preview page from JUL221179 Archie Showcase Digest #10: Sabrina The Teenage Witch, by (W) VARIOUS (A) Various (CA) Dan DeCarlo, in stores Wednesday, September 28, 2022 from ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS
