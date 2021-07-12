Are Victor LaValle & Marco Checchetto On a Storm Arakko X-Men Comic?

Time for some utter, utter mindless speculation. Not sourced to anything other than joining the dots and crossing some fingers. We know that Victor LaValle is working on an X-Men-related comic. We do not know what. Victor LaValle is the author of the short story collection Slapboxing with Jesus, four novels, The Ecstatic, Big Machine, The Devil in Silver, and The Changeling and two novellas, Lucretia and the Kroons and The Ballad of Black Tom, creator and writer of a comic book Victor LaValle's Destroyer, wrote for Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Bestiary #1 and teaches at Columbia University. He tweeted out "I don't know if that will happen just yet but I have seen a few inked pages of issue 1 and let me tell you…it's going to be tremendous." Best guesses have to be a new title drawn by Marco Checchetto who recently left Daredevil for a brand new thing. And further guesses might be a Storm, Queen Of Arakko and Regent Of Sol comic book... this is of course just mindless speculation. But who knows?

The X-Men panel at San Diego's Comic-Con@Home is on Friday 23rd of July from noon to 1 pm PT, or from 8 pm to 9 pm in a more civilised country like this one. No sign of Victor in the listing though…

Marvel Comics: X-Men: Welcome to life under the Reign of X! From the start of the Hellfire Gala right through its show-stopping conclusion, Marvel's magnificent mutant mavens have led the new nation of Krakoa through some of the biggest changes the X-Men have ever seen. Ryan Penagos, aka Agent M, leads a panel including Vita Ayala (Children of the Atom, New Mutants), Gerry Duggan (Marauders, X-Men), Benjamin Percy (Wolverine, X-Force), Leah Williams (X-Men: The Trial of Magneto), and senior editor Jordan D. White. Join these X-traordinary X-perts for a sneak peek at what's coming next! With Inferno heating up, the Master of Magnetism under investigation for the shocking death of Scarlet Witch, and an all-new team of X-Men out in the world, there's never been a more X-citing time to start reading!