Looking For The Fan Cup Bad Idea ComicsPRO 2020 Cameo Video? If you are looking for the Bad Idea Comics ComicsPRO 2020 Cameo video to get 100 points for the Fan Cup, then Bleeding Cool Can help you out.

Bad Idea Comics is a relatively new comics publisher from Dinesh Shamdasani, Atom Freeman, Joshua Johns, Karl Bollers, and Anthony Militano. A direct-to-retailer publisher, eschewing digital, variants, and trade paperbacks in favour of one-cover one-per-person comic book sales from big comic book names. But instead they have launch a Bad Idea Weekly Fan Cup promotion. Players can build up points every week, by performing certain actions.

And now they are running a final challenge, to post on Twitter or Instagram as many of the following as possible. between 12:01am and midnight PST on Wednesday 2/15/23 with the hashtag #BadIdeaFanCup and tag @badideahello. No entries will be accepted outside of that window.

A selfie with fifteen (15) First Customer Pins (Reward: 500 points)

A screenshot of your THE HERO TRADE: Rob Liefeld Edition order confirmation (Reward: 500 points)

A selfie with your name in the BAD IDEA masthead (Reward: 500 points)

A selfie with a copy of SACRED HEART signed by multiple BAD IDEA staffers and sketched by David Lapham (Reward: 500 points)

A selfie with a graded copy of CONCEPTUAL FUNNIES, the invisible edition (Reward: 500 points)

A selfie of yourself wearing either the pink or green official BAD IDEA hat (Reward: 500 points)

A selfie with a copy of the third Secret Six book, PLAYTIME (Reward: 500 points)

A selfie with the Perfect Donut signed by Robert Venditti (Reward: 500 points)

A selfie with a copy of The HERO TRADE from Buttoned Up Press (Reward: 300 points)

A picture of yourself at the BAD IDEA San Diego Comic Con Tiki Party (Reward: 300 points)

A selfie with fifty (50) different BAD IDEA comics (Reward: 300 points)

A selfie with the BAD IDEA rock (Reward: 300 points)

A selfie with the BAD IDEA TV vinyl toy, Artist's Proof edition (Reward: 300 points)

A screenshot of your STOP BAD IDEA Kickstarter backer confirmation. Any tier amount qualifies. (Reward: 300 points)

A selfie with a copy of SACRED HEART signed and stamped by Matt Kindt (Reward: 300 points)

A selfie with a copy of A BRIEF CASE (Reward: 300 points)

A selfie with the STOP BAD IDEA picket sign (Reward: 300 points)

A selfie with the BAD IDEA word balloon stickers (Reward: 300 points)

A selfie with a sticker of THE BUTTON (Reward: 200 points)

A selfie with five (5) First Customer Pins (Reward: 200 points)

A selfie with a BAD IDEA comic signed by a BAD IDEA staffer (Reward: 200 points)

A selfie with a BAD IDEA comic signed by a BAD IDEA creator (Reward: 200 points)

A selfie with a copy of the New York Comic Con exclusive BAD IDEA x KICKSTARTER PRESENTS: ORC ISLAND, ANDUNE'S STORY (Reward: 200 points)

A selfie with the $100 BAD IDEA gift card (Reward: 200 points)

A selfie of yourself waiting outside for a First Customer Pin overnight (Reward: 200 points)

A selfie with twenty-five (25) different BAD IDEA comics (Reward: 200 points)

A screenshot of your BAD IDEA Bowling Pin order confirmation (Reward: 200 points)

A selfie with the Final Five sticker (Reward: 200 points)

A selfie with the BAD IDEA TV vinyl toy (Reward: 200 points)

A selfie with a copy of THE FIRST SEVEN DAYS (Reward: 200 points)

A selfie with the Cyber Monday BAD IDEA USB (Reward: 200 points)

A selfie with a copy of RETIREMENT PLAN (Reward: 200 points)

A selfie with a copy of SACRED HEART (unsigned) (Reward: 200 points)

A selfie with a copy of THIS IS NOT ESCAPE FROM WYOMING #1 (Reward: 200 points)

A selfie with a copy of BAD IDEA DONUTS PRESENTS: BUNSEN BEAVER AND HIS PAL TREE (Reward: 200 points)

A selfie with the fifteen (15) BAD IDEA TWO: PART ONE bundle comics (Reward: 200 points)

A selfie with a piece of BAD IDEA original art (Reward: 200 points)

A selfie with Diamond Previews Catalog #408 (Reward: 100 points)

A selfie with the pink BAD IDEA Donut Box (Reward: 100 points)

A selfie with a BAD IDEA creator (Reward: 100 points)

A selfie with a member of team BAD IDEA (Reward: 100 points)

A selfie with either the Robert Venditti or Joshua Dysart standees from Baltimore Comic-Con (Reward: 100 points)

A selfie with a BAD IDEA Destination Store staffer (Reward: 100 points)

A selfie with the BAD IDEA pullbox invitation (Reward: 100 points)

A selfie with the Comic Tom BAD IDEA print (Reward: 100 points)

A video of yourself watching the BAD IDEA ComicsPRO 2020 Cameo video (Reward: 100 points)

A selfie with one (1) First Customer Pin (Reward: 100 points)

A selfie with a Not First Printing (Reward: 100 points)

A selfie with either the Megalith or ENIAC lithographs from ComicsPRO (Reward: 100 points)

A selfie with a copy of HANK HOWARD, PIZZA DETECTIVE (Reward: 100 points)

A selfie with a copy of the Crass Promotional Module (Reward: 100 points)

An in-store selfie with a copy of THEY'RE ALL TERRIBLE #2 (Reward: 100 points)

A selfie of yourself wearing the black official BAD IDEA hat (Reward: 100 points)

A selfie with both PASSIVE and AGGRESSIVE (Reward: 100 points)

A selfie with both ENIAC #1 First and Not First Printings (Reward: 100 points)

A selfie with a letter from BAD IDEA (Reward: 100 points)

A selfie in front of the BAD IDEA counter display (Reward: 100 points)

A selfie outside a BAD IDEA Destination Store (Reward: 100 points)

A selfie in front of the BAD IDEA framed store poster (Reward: 100 points)

A selfie with a BAD IDEA item not mentioned here (Reward: 100 points)

Well, we can't help with most of those, but we can help with "A video of yourself watching the BAD IDEA ComicsPRO 2020 Cameo video (Reward: 100 points)" Because that ran on Bleeding Cool. And it's in a video format that some browsers may not recognise, but hunt around and you should find one.

And here's that video in that playwire format…

Here's the leaderboard so far… and what you could win. With The Comic Source way ahead.

Bad Idea Comics Grand prize (1 winner):

The player with the most points at the end of the final week will be declared the BAD IDEA Weekly Fan Cup winner and receive:

You are officially the BAD IDEA FAN OF THE YEAR.

BAD IDEA staff and creators will fly to you and hold a coronation crowning you, at your local BAD IDEA Destination Store.

You will be adorned with a BAD IDEA crown, cloak and scepter. All yours to keep.

We will throw a coronation after-party for you, your friends, the customers, and staff at your local BAD IDEA Destination Store.

You will be awarded a check (oversized, of course) for $1,000 to spend at your local BAD IDEA Destination Store.

Your local BAD IDEA Destination Store and their staff will also be awarded cash prizes.

You will be included in the BAD IDEA Company masthead as BAD IDEA FAN OF THE YEAR.

We will hold a private BAD IDEA comic signing just for you and your collection.

You will receive a massive gold BAD IDEA Weekly Fan Cup grand prize trophy cup engraved with your name and filled with BAD IDEA swag and goodies.

You will receive complete set of all 15 BAD IDEA instant-win comics.

You get a BAD IDEA Television Vinyl Art Toy.

You get a BAD IDEA Fan Cup exclusive hat.

Bad Idea Comics First prize (5 winners):

The players with the 2nd most through the 5th most points will each win:

A gold BAD IDEA Weekly Fan Cup winners medal.

A BAD IDEA Television Vinyl Art Toy.

A near complete set of 12 of the 15 BAD IDEA instant-win comics.

A BAD IDEA Fan Cup exclusive hat.

Bad Idea Second prize (10 winners):

The players with the 6th most through the 15th most points will each win:

A silver BAD IDEA Weekly Fan Cup winners medal.

A BAD IDEA Fan Cup exclusive hat.

10 of the 15 BAD IDEA instant-win comics.

Bad Idea Third prize (15 winners):

The players with the 16th most through the 30th most points will each win:

A bronze BAD IDEA Weekly Fan Cup winners medal.

6 of the 15 BAD IDEA instant-win comics.

Bad Idea Fourth prize (30 winners):

The players with the 31st most through the 60th most points will each win:

A BAD IDEA Weekly Fan Cup winners ribbon.

1 BAD IDEA instant-win comic.