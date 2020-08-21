A Very Affordable Copy Of Avengers #57 Is On ComicConnect Right Now

One of the key books of the silver age, Avengers#57 features the first appearance of The Vision from that era. Throw in Ultron and Black Widow, along with one of the most iconic of all Avengers covers, and you have yourself a book that no Marvel collection should be without. While higher grades for this book can get pretty pricey, up for auction right now on ComicConnect's Event Auction #43 is a very nice CGC 5.0 copy of the book. While not the grade most investors would desire, lower grades still display well and for collectors, it gets the book onto your shelf. This copy, ending bidding on August 25th, displays really well, and is only bid up to $35 currently. Check it out down below.

Avengers #57 Is A Great Book To Just Have

"1st app. Silver Age Vision; Black Widow and Ultron app. (10/68) ow/white pgs

Behold the Vision!" There's pretty much no better way to sum up the iconic cover of this comic, a book that looms large in the mythology of the Marvel Universe, and served as the inspiration for the international blockbuster film "Avengers: Age of Ultron." The Vision was created in collaboration between Stan Lee and Roy Thomas, who decided to revive the Golden Age character as an android and stick him into the Avengers as a new team member. Thomas claims he was influenced by Adam Link, a robot with humanistic qualities that appeared in Amazing Stories pulp magazines, and not Mr. Spock from Star Trek as many have theorized."

So ,if you have always wanted this Marvel key in your collection, here is a really affordable way to get one. Again, this is part of ComicConnect's Event Auction #43, currently running on the site. This particular book ends on Tuesday, August 25th. Check out all the details and place a bid here, and while there check out all of the other auctions going on as well.