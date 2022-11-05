Avengers #62 Preview: Agamotto Keeping It Weird

In this preview of Avengers #62, Agamotto keeps things weird… with a bunch of spiders?! If there's one thing that's totally normal in the Marvel Universe, it's an abundance of spiders.

Avengers #62

by Jason Aaron & Ivan Fiorelli, cover by Javier Garron

HISTORY'S MIGHTIEST HEROES: CONCLUSION! The Avengers' epic quest through the darkest and weirdest corners of time comes to an end with an issue that focuses on the prehistoric forefather of all things dark and weird in Marvel history: Earth's very first Sorcerer Supreme. Prepare to see all of history through the eyes of Agamotto.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.2"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 160 per carton

On sale Nov 09, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960608857706211

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960608857706221 – AVENGERS 62 MCKONE X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT – $3.99 US

