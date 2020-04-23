AWA Studios Premieres New Science Fiction Comedy Comic "ET-ER"

AWA Studios, the upstart new publisher on the block with an impressive pedigree of editors and creators, launched a new comic series this week. ET-ER is a Science Fiction comedy series about a hospital with a secret Emergency department that treats aliens in medical distress. The first issue is written by Jeff McComsey, drawn by the prolific Javier Pulido, and lettered by Dezi Sienty. Andrew Robinson created the cover.

AWA Studios: This Is How You Stealth-Release a New Comic

This new release comes as a surprise. Instead of weeks or months of previews, AWA kept the series a secret until virtually the last minute. As surprises go, it's an enjoyable one. ET-ER will be available as a 32-page print comic when stores and shipments open up again. Until then, AWA is releasing it as a free online serial on WEBTOON and Tapas. The online serialization begins on Wednesday, April 22nd. Readers can read on their web browsers via the WEBTOON and Tapas apps on their smartphones.

"S​evered tentacle won't grow back? Intergalactic virus has liquefied one of your heads? Feeling a bit woozy ever since you drove through that black hole? Make a beeline for Roswell General, the galaxy's leading medical facility. Secretly serving the cosmos since 1947, this interplanetary crew of doctors, nurses, paramedics and technicians is uniquely qualified to cure what ails you – no matter where you're from.

Today's patient? An alien from the boondocks of outer space whose deadly immune system will put the doctors to the ultimate test: to save their patient, they must first ​survive​ him.

But that's just one story in the truly limitless universe of ​ET-ER,​ which stands at the intersection of ​E.R. and ​Men in Black​. For the courageous health care workers at Roswell General, no planet is too far, no asteroid is too small, and no life form is too, well, ​alien,​ for their care – and they accept most forms of insurance."