AXE: Avengers #1 Preview: Tony Stark Gets Judged

Now Iron Man gets judged in this preview of AXE: Avengers #1. Let's just cut to the chase: whatever it is, he's definitely guilty. Check out the preview below.

AXE: Avengers #1

by Kieron Gillen & Federico Vicentini, cover by Nic Klein

THE FIRST OF THREE STORY-ESSENTIAL JUDGMENT DAY ONE-SHOTS! Tony Stark has spent his life building suits to protect him. Now he has to enter a suit of armor that could kill us all. Can he survive? Can anyone?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.13"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Sep 28, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620438000111

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620438000121 – A.X.E.: AVENGERS 1 LARROCA CONNECTING VARIANT [AXE] – $3.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.