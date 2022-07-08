AXE: Eve Of Judgment #1 Preview: Smell the Judgment

Marvel's crossover with the men's bodycare industry, AXE: Judgment Spray, kicks off in this preview of AXE: Eve of Judgment #1. Check out the preview below.

AXE: Eve Of Judgment #1

by Kieron Gillen & Pasqual Ferry, cover by Carlos Pacheco

FIRST SHOT FIRED – JUDGMENT IS COMING! The Eternals know that the mutants have conquered death. But what are they going to do about it? The oldest immortals on Earth eye up the newest, and the doomsday clock starts to tick toward Judgment Day.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.1"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jul 13, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620441000111

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620441000121 – A.X.E.: EVE OF JUDGMENT 1 NOTO VARIANT [AXE] – $3.99 US

75960620441000131 – A.X.E.: EVE OF JUDGMENT 1 CASSADAY VARIANT [AXE] – $3.99 US

75960620441000141 – A.X.E.: EVE OF JUDGMENT 1 GARCIN VARIANT [AXE] – $3.99 US

75960620441000151 – A.X.E.: EVE OF JUDGMENT 1 WITTER MEN OF A.X.E. VARIANT [AXE] – $3.99 US

75960620441000161 – A.X.E.: EVE OF JUDGMENT 1 WERNECK WOMEN OF A.X.E. VARIANT [AXE] – $3.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.