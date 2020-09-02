Back To The Robin – The Daily LITG, 2nd September 2020

The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. And at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Whether that's Erangel, Pokemon or if Tim Drake shou;dn be Robin again or not. The Daily Lying In The Gutters, remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Erangel, Robin, Pokemon and the ten most-read stories yesterday…
- PUBG Mobile Releases Details On Erangel 2.0 Map Changes
- It's Official – Drake No More, Just Call Him Robin (Young Justice #18)
- Niantic Responds To Mega Evolution Controversy In Pokémon GO
- Tim Drake is Robin Again, Damian Wayne is Not
- Doctor Who Gets The Strangest Companion Yet in Time Lord Victorious
- Supernatural: Jared Padalecki's Bravelecki: An Epic Tale of Man & Wood
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Glenn Howerton On Season 15 Status
- The Rarest Generation One Shiny Pokémon In Pokémon GO
- What On Earth Are The Justice League Going To Do About Superboy Prime
- DC Comics Closes Private Retailer Forum on Facebook
ICYMI: five more you may prefer.
Keanu Reeves' comic book Kickstarter hits a quarter of a million in one day…
- Keanu Reeves' Comic BRZRKR Heads To Kickstarter
- The New Publisher Of DC Has The Initials D.C.
- What's Worse Than Having Your Name Misspelled In New Mutants Credits?
- 300,000 Not Enough? The Three Jokers #1 Gets a Second Printing
- Today, Batman Does His Very Best Peacocking (Batman #98 Spoilers)
Philadelphia, Conan, and Brian Wood, one year ago.
The details of the Diamond/Ablaze battle over Conan are ones I would really like to revisit one day.
- "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" Season 14: Dennis' "Bod by God"
- Diamond Cancels Conan Comics – Cimmerian: Queen Of The Black Coast – Over Legal Threats
- Dark Horse Cancels Brian Wood's Aliens: Colonial Marines: Rising Threat Over New Allegations
- Many New Games Workshop Releases Unveiled at NOVA Open
- "Firefly," "Stargate Universe" & More: Our "Streamer Second Coming"
- Comic Store In Your Future – 25 Hot Comics Right Now
- Let "Terminator" Die With Dark Fate, James Cameron [OPINION]
- Netflix: Reports of Streamer's Death are Greatly Exaggerated [OPINION]
- Frank Castle's Sense of Humor in Punisher #15 [Preview]
- Laura Hudson Talks About Brian Wood, Sexual Harassment and Tess Fowler
What's happening today
Plenty of comic book events happening online as a handful return to going offline.
- New Comic Book Day
- Beast Boy Virtual Signing w/ Kami Garcia & Gabriel Picolo, hosted by Third Eye Comics, 7-9pm EDT
- EC Book Club – Batwoman: Elegy, 6.30-7.30pm
Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Walter Simonson, Thor artist, Ragnarok creator.
- Brian Buccellato, Flash writer.
- Dan Hart, comics journalist.
- Drew Ford, comics publisher of It's Alive.
- Clam Crowder of Hashtag Comics.
- Gabriel Bautista, artist on Albert The Alien, All-Star Western and The Life After.
- Jason P. Martin, Vampblade writer.
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more discussion about Robin, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.