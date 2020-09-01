300,000 Not Enough? The Three Jokers #1 Gets a Second Printing

It was DC Publisher and CCO Jim Lee who stated that Batman: The Three Jokers #1 by Geoff Johns and Jason Fabok had orders of 300,000 copies from DC Comics. Lots of folks tried to square that number away, wondering if there were – like The Magic Order – 100,000 in a warehouse somewhere. If Walmart had a bunch. Or if the cardstock covers could be cut out to provide facemasks. Well, it looks like it is going to be even more, as DC Comics are to publish a second printing coming to comic book stores for October 13th, 2020.

It probably won't sell another 300,000. But might put on an additional 50,000 if the market will bear it. No cover details yet, but this is what the previous ones were all looking like at one point. But the other question is – how many comic shops are actually out of The Three Jokers #1? More than we thought? Might it have had a greater sell-through than some suspected?

BATMAN THREE JOKERS #1 (OF 3) 2ND PTG (W) Geoff Johns (A) Jason Fabok

Thirty years after Batman: The Killing Joke changed comics forever, Three Jokers reexamines the myth of who, or what, The Joker is and what is at the heart of his eternal battle with Batman. New York Times bestselling writer Geoff Johns and Jason Fabok, the writer/artist team that waged the "Darkseid War" in the pages of Justice League, reunite to tell the ultimate story of Batman and The Joker! After years of anticipation starting in DC Universe: Rebirth #1, the epic miniseries you've been waiting for is here: find out why there are three Jokers, and what that means for the Dark Knight and the Clown Prince of Crime. It's a mystery unlike any Batman has ever faced! PRESTIGE FORMAT.In Shops: Oct 13, 2020 SRP: $6.99