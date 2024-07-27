Posted in: Bad Idea, Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, Current News, Events, Movies, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: john wick, Ordained, sdcc

Bad Idea Comic, Ordained, To Be A Movie From John Wick's Derek Kolstad

Bad Idea Comic, Ordained, by Robert Venditti, Raúl Allén and Antonio del Hoya to be a Movie from John Wick's Derek Kolstad.

Derek Kolstad has co-written the comic book Planet Death with writer Robert Venditti and artist Tomas Giorello, launching from Bad Idea Comics at San Diego Comic-Con this year. But it's not the only Bad Idea project that this screenwriter of the John Wick franchise and the movie Nobody is involved with. Derek Kolstad is also going to adapt the Bad Idea comic book Ordained into a movie, announced at the Bad Idea panel earlier today at SDCC.

Ordained, written by Planet Death's co-writer Robert Venditti and drawn by artists Raúl Allén and Antonio del Hoya is about "a priest who performs last rites at a hospital and one day, gives sacraments to a dying patient. The patient confesses to being the head of the Irish Mafia and spills out his darkest deeds and secrets. When the man makes a miraculous medical recovery, he is quick to return to his old ways and send his men to kill the priest who now knows where all the bodies are buried. But the priest's collar wasn't always white as he was once a Navy SEAL who found his faith in the midst of battle. Gangsters, corrupt cops and a police officer who wants to take on the Irish Mafia head will learn what happens when you cross this priest."

Bad Idea's Dinesh Shamdasani and Benjamin Simpson are producing the adaptation. Not this second obviously, they have the Bad Idea Tiki Party kicking off right now to enjoy, I think a few Bleeding Cool types will be there tonight…

"It's back baby! The BAD IDEA San Diego Comic-Con Tiki Party is back! We've pulled out all the stops to make this year the biggest, most spoiler-ific party yet! And, once again, the party is only for First Customer Pin holders. You will absolutely need to bring (and wear) a BAD IDEA First Customer Pin to get in to the ultra-exclusive, invite-only, comic-con party of the year. If you've got one and you're in San Diego on Saturday, July 27th, come join us at Bali Hai between 7:00 pm and 10:00 pm for a little food, a lot of drinks, some great conversation with the staff and creators at BAD IDEA and, of course, a volcano full of first looks at the next incredible wave of BAD IDEA comics! This is NOT a First Customer Pin redemption offer. No, it's a First Customer Pin 'membership has its privileges' offer. No pins are forfeited by attending. Partygoers only have to bring and wear their First Customer Pin to attend the party. All First Customer Pins will go home with their owners. Any pin qualifies, except for commemorative pins. Pin lending is acceptable, however, each attendee must have their own pin.

"WHEN: Saturday, July 27, 2024 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM

"WHERE: Bali Hai 2230 Shelter Island Dr San Diego, CA 92106 "Rideshare is recommended.

Bad Idea Comics is a relatively new comics publisher from Dinesh Shamdasani, Atom Freeman, Joshua Johns, Karl Bollers, and Anthony Militano. A direct-to-retailer publisher, eschewing digital, variants, and trade paperbacks in favour of one-cover one-per-person comic book sales from big comic book names. and some very silly promotional ideas.

