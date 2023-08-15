Bendis, Aaron, Brubaker, Waid, Duggan Write For David Lapham Bad Idea

Posted in: Bad Idea, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: brian bendis, David Dastmalchian, david lapham, ed brubaker, gary dauberman, Gerry Duggan, jason aaron, jim cheung, Joshua Dysart, mark waid, matt kindt, robert venditti, tony s Daniel, zeb wells

Brian Michael Bendis, Jason Aaron, Ed Brubaker, Mark Waid, Jim Cheung, Gerry Duggan, Zeb Wells, Tony S Daniel, Gary Dauberman, Matt Kindt, Robert Venditti, Joshua Dysart and David Dastmalchian are the first writers announced for new stories written to be drawn by David Lapham for the new digital comic book from Bad Idea Comics, and available exclusively within their Kickstarter campaign.

But if you want them in print, you are going to have to pay for them. And how. $20 will get you the digital comic, and your name in the digital version, in the NYCC booth – and the hardcover collections. But you will have to pony up more for the actual comics and more if you want the creators stories mentioned above.

So what do you get? Well, it breaks down to the involved creator. Each writing an eight-page comic book story with a print run that will be capped at the number of qualifying backers. These comic books will only be sold via this campaign and not collected in THE ENDS Pro Edition. Additional payments get the previous tiers as well. It is working though, this has been up for less than an hour and has already taken $37,612 against a goal of $10,000 goal from 91 backers.

Already three people have spent $1500 on that last one…

Close your eyes, and imagine, if you will, the experience of reading a digital comic book. The panels are small, and they don't quite fit the screen. Every device is just slightly the wrong ratio. You're using the guided panel-by-panel view, but the story feels disconnected. You're missing the subtle but all-important storytelling cues that come from seeing the full page. And if you switch to a full page display, you can't read the word balloons. Your screen isn't big enough. You soldier on. Pushing through colors optimized for a different medium, optimized for paper, and full bleed art trimmed tighter than the print counterpart. You come across a gut-punch moment. A big double page spread. But there's no impact. The DPS was too wide so your reader shrunk it down. Or worse, flipped it to landscape so now you've got to turn your screen, meanwhile, the moment's gone. This can't be the future of comics we were promised.

Digital was meant to give us more. We were meant to have access to the artist's original page layouts. The pencils and inks. The writer's original scripts. The editor's notes. Trivia. Easter eggs. Millions of new colors only digital can display. The ability to zoom in on the tiniest details. Deleted scenes. Alternate endings. Additional story. And so, so, so many brand-new digitally native features. Every other form of entertainment got exactly that. So…what happened?

ComiXology, who had already forced a monopolistic stranglehold onto what should have been the democratization of comic distribution was bought by Amazon. Digital comics focused on convenience rather than quality. "1,000 comics in the palm of your hand." Don't mind that the reading experience is watered down. And definitely don't think about all the things this new format could be adding. In focusing on the short term, we've sacrificed the long-term opportunity of digital comics. Last year digital comics book sales accounted for approximately 4% of all comic sales. Down from 25% in 2016. At the same time, music, movies, TV, and video games all have thriving digital arms that have not only added to those mediums, they've reinvented many of them for the better. Thanks to Spotify, Netflix, Steam and many others like them, those industries are living in the promised future we are being denied.

Enter the one publisher who has, to date, eschewed digital and focused squarely on being exclusively a printed-on-paper publisher. That publisher just so happens to also be the only publisher who has no vested interest in protecting the digital status quo. We're the only publisher not financially tied to digital. So we're happy to blow the whistle on what a scam digital comic books are. Because it's easy to do digital right. Did you know that every publisher is already doing it? Just not for you. When we edit, approve, and send comics to the printer, we do so digitally. And those files the professionals see are magnificent. High definition, full contrast, incredibly vivid and full of art that never sees the printed and bound page. It's high time we brought the level of quality in digital comic books that we the professionals see to you, the readers. We're pulling out all the stops to build a showcase digital comic book so everyone can see everything that's possible. Something you can all point to and demand from those who makes digital comics. But we need your help to do that.

What better showcase of the full power of digital comics than a comic book masterpiece – Enter: THE ENDS. Comic book national treasure and living legend, David Lapham, in partnership with the incredible talents of his wife, Maria Lapham, and the legendary team of Scorpio Steele, Bill Crabtree and Dave Sharpe have been hard at work revisiting the book critics already dubbed, "the comic book of the year." But why revisit something so many already consider a masterpiece? By definition it's already perfect. What happens when you make changes to something like that? Does any possible addition or subtraction sully the masterwork? Can you make a masterpiece better? We now have the answer. Yes, you can. Yes, we did! Never before has a comic book of such acclaim been given so much additional love and care.

Inspired by the success of the no expense spared, five-year journey that resulted in MEGALITH, we encouraged David and Maria to look at THE ENDS with fresh eyes. What would happen if we removed the constraints inherent to every comic book — time, money, page count all no longer factors. Our only guiding light is the story and it's pacing. What they turned in was incredible. From tiny changes that have monumental impact scattered throughout the book to extended sequences, new connective material, additional pages, brand-new scenes, patched panels, rewritten dialogue, alternate endings, deleted scenes and 3 brand-new stories within THE ENDS culminating in approximately 50 pages of new material. We've also left no stone unturned in a quest to reach even greater heights with the story. We're excited for you to experience The Complete THE ENDS Pro Edition for yourself!