Bad Idea's "Final Five" Comics Will Have To Be Ordered Blind

Bleeding Cool remains as sceptical as we can be regarding Bad Idea Comics' statement that they are closing at the end of the year – especially given a statement made on a podcast a month ago when they thought they were off air. But either way, today they have announced an even worse idea – trying to mirror Battlestar Galactica, with their "Final Five" titles and a pre-order event, Which people will have to order without knowing what they are.

The next and final wave of BAD IDEA books — a line-up we call the FINAL FIVE — consists of five mind-melting, long box-busting titles of pure comic book brilliance by, what is without a doubt, the greatest collectionof writers and artists ever convened. An assemblage of comics so guaranteed to excite and dazzle that we're going to offer them for a very special blind pre-order! No details about the FINAL FIVE stories, titles or the creators will be revealed until Thursday, June 17th. However, one day prior to the unveiling we will be holding BAD IDEA'S FINAL FIVE PRE-ORDER DAY event — a chance to pre-order all five of the final BAD IDEA books and guarantee nothing BAD IDEA-y prevents you from completing your FINAL FIVE collection.

Here's how the Bad Idea pre-order day/event will work.

1 – The FINAL FIVE is made up of five titles (15 issues) on-sale between August and December.

2 – Connect with any BAD IDEA Destination Store ONLY on Wednesday, June 16th (in-person or by any other means accepted by the store).

3 – Pre-order all five of the FINAL FIVE titles with your store. You are pre-ordering blind. No titles. No story details. No creative teams. Only the cover price and number of issues will be released by June 16th. Consult your store for their pre-order requirements.

4 – If you're one of the first 10 people to pre-order all five titles at your store, you will be awarded a swanky FINAL FIVE redemption sticker.

5 – The sticker can be used to redeem, from BAD IDEA, one copy of the first book in the FINAL FIVE line-up. Why would you need to redeem another copy of a book you've just pre-ordered? Trust us, with what we've got planned, you're gonna want the help. Miss the BAD IDEA PRE-ORDER DAY and you'll miss the FINAL FIVE redemption sticker, along with the second chance it grants. But, rest easy, you'll still be able to pre-order any or all of the FINAL FIVE line-up until each books' order deadline.

And that's it. For now. Tick tick tick…