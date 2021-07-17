Bad News for Wiccan in Guardians of the Galaxy #16 [Preview]

Guardians of the Galaxy #16 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, kicking off the Last Annihilation super-mega-crossover event. It's a bold claim, since no one believes this will actually be the "last" Annihilation. Marvel can't resist rehashing a good super-mega-crossover event over and over again. How many times have they rehashed Infinity Gautlet? A dozen? Two?
In this preview, we find Wiccan getting a strong sense that something may have gone badly in the Hellfire Gala X-Men crossover event. Uh… nobody has told him? Uh oh. Check out the preview below.
(W) Al Ewing (A) Juan Frigeri (CA) Brett Booth
THE LAST ANNIHILATION STARTS HERE!
The entire galaxy is under attack, the likes of which haven't been seen since Annihilus first waged war. Now, five different planets are simultaneously under threat from a mysterious foe. This is what the new Guardians were built to do. But will it be too much? This summer… the war to end all wars begins. And not everyone's going to come home.
Cover image for MAY210644 GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #16 ANHL, by (W) Al Ewing (A) Juan Frigeri (CA) Brett Booth, in stores Wednesday, July 21, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
