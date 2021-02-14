Why Barbara Gordon Is Happy To Be Oracle (Infinite Frontier Spoilers)

Barbara Gordon, Batgirl was created by Batman television series producer William Dozier, comics editor Julius Schwartz, writer Gardner Fox and artist Carmine Infantino as a new female counterpart to the superhero Batman that could be introduced into publication and the third season of the TV show simultaneously. The character made her first comic book appearance as Batgirl in Detective Comics #359 in 1967 and played by actor Yvonne Craig, in the season 3 premiere.

In 1988, following the retirement of the character's Batgirl persona, The Killing Joke showed the Joker shooting her through the spinal cord in her civilian identity, resulting in paraplegia. In subsequent stories, the character was reestablished as a technical advisor, computer expert and information broker known as Oracle, later a lead of the Birds of Prey series. Then she returned to the role of Batgirl courtesy of a spinal implant from South Africa.

But Barbara Gordon returned to the Oracle role in The Joker War, asking questions about how her role would continue. And why? Bleeding Cool has learned that, yes, Barbara Gordon will remain in the Oracle role, even though she is physically able to be Batgirl.

However, as a result of the events of The Joker War, she is on the last legs of her spinal implant, to mix metaphors. And it is revealed that her return to the role of Oracle is to protect that spinal implant. She could return to Batgirl if the moment called, but while she still has Cassandra Cain and Stephanie Brown as Batgirls who she can assist down the line, it's better that than how she ends up in Future State…

Look for more in upcoming Infinite Frontier, Joker and Batman to come.

INFINITE FRONTIER #0 (ONE SHOT) The next phase of the DC Universe begins here! Dark Knights: Death Metal presented the darkest threats of the Multiverse. DC Future State revealed what may lie ahead. Now it's time to look into the Infinite Frontier of the current-day DC Universe. In Gotham City, The Joker jolts citizens awake with an attack even the Dark Knight never expected. In Brazil, a young woman discovers her destiny and her connection to the Amazons. In Belle Reve, Amanda Waller plots an invasion of Arkham Asylum. In the far reaches of space, Mongul dreams of galactic domination, while the Green Lantern Corps hosts a summit of its greatest enemies. At the Hall of Justice, the League joins forces with Black Adam. Beyond the mortal world, Wonder Woman settles into a new role in the godsphere. And somewhere in the DC Universe—it's the return of Stargirl, in an all-new tale written by Geoff Johns! This oversized, all-star issue kicks off the next great era of storytelling and excitement as top writers and artists reveal what's next for the World's Greatest Heroes and opens the door to some of the greatest stories of 2021. Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 03/02/2021 Framing sequence written by Joshua Williamson with James Tynion IV and Scott Snyder, illustrated by John Timms and Alex Sinclair

