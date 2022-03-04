Batgirls #4 Preview: The Difference Between a Bluff and a Lie

In this preview of Batgirls #4, DC Comics realizes there are now more Batgirls than Jokers and adds another Joker to make up for it! At least, that's what the tweet advertising this article read. But THAT WAS A LIE! Something you'll see Cassandra Cain is adept at detecting in the preview below.

BATGIRLS #4

DC Comics

0122DC103

0122DC104 – Batgirls #4 Michael Cho Cover – $4.99

0122DC105 – Batgirls #4 Jonboy Meyers Cover – $4.99

0122DC106 – Batgirls #4 Paulina Ganucheau Cover – $4.99

(W) Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad (A/CA) Jorge Corona

The Batgirls have enough evidence to expose Tutor for his crimes: his underground art gallery of stolen goods. But will Steph be pulled into a hypnotic trance again like last time? Meanwhile, get ready for magical bookstores, a kick-butt fight scene, and to top it all off, Babs gets asked on…a date…with an ex? Also: first appearance of new villain SPELLBINDER!

In Shops: 3/8/2022

SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. Garbage in, garbage out. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays becauase nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.