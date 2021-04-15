Batman #1 CCG 8.0 Already Over Half A Million At Auction

ComicConnect has a lot of Golden Age comic books coming to auction right now, but one of the biggest has to be Batman #1 in CGC 8.0 condition, alongside so many other Batman comics from that run, part of The Kentucky Collection, including a Batman #2 in CGC 8.0 condition. That is then followed by Batman #3 – #5 at 8.5 each. Indeed there is a copy of every issue from Batman #1-#34, and it keeps going missing #35, #39, #42, #47, then all the issues until #66, missing #67, and then the run until #77 and beyond. They all end on Thursday the 15th of April.

At the time of writing, the current price varies widely, from Batman #98 at CGC 5.0 a mere $13 with no reserve, but Batman #1 8.0 just topping half a million dollars so far at $551,100, well over the Guide Price of $389,600. The auction also has Batman #2 8.0 at $20,501, Batman #3 8.5 at $13,5530, Batman #4 at $11,200 and Batman #5 at $7322. All finishing their auction at ComicConnect on the same day, the odds are that those unsuccessful bidders on Batman #1 will shift their bidding power to #2, then #3 and more, s expect all those sales to rise as people drop out of the star prize.

A Batman #1 CGC 9.4 recently sold for $2.2 million; how much will 1.4 CGC points make on the price? Quite a lot, probably, but it is still the star of the show. Here's the listing for the comic, as well as a video walkthrough of the item in question.

One of the most famous comics of the Golden Age, featuring one of the most iconic covers, Batman #1 is the perfect cornerstone for any new GA collector; an accessible comic that only increases in value and popularity year after year featuring the debut of fan favorites the Joker and the Cat, later dubbed Catwoman. There's easily been over a hundred titles devoted to the Caped Crusader, more than Superman and Spider-Man combined. Starring in several serials, animated series, TV shows, movies, video games, novelizations, record albums, soundtracks, Batman is everywhere! Along with the Boy Wonder, the Dynamic Duo is universally recognized in the shared global human consciousness and this issue, Batman #1, is a milestone key as it serves to announce that Batman and Robin are here and they're here to stay. Surviving eight decades in a state of incredible preservation, the solid, clean, yellow background stands as a testament to the condition of this treasured relic of comic lore. This copy is in amazing shape, the book has a sturdy, solid spine, well-placed staples, and a bright, vivacious color scheme that completes the pretty picture. This comic is in the all-time top ten and continues to rise in value, particularly each time a new Batman film gets released, so get your copy now. Overstreet Guide 2020 VF (8.0) value = $389,600.

