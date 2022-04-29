Batman #123 Preview: Gimmick Infringement

Batman and Robin take up new careers as lawyers in this preview of Batman #123. My god! They rip off everything! The question is: what are you gonna do about it, Daredevil? Check out the preview below.

BATMAN #123

DC Comics

0322DC001

0322DC002 – Batman #123 Gabriele Dell Otto Cover – $5.99

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Howard Porter, Trevor Hairsine (CA) Howard Porter

Batman and Robin are finally reunited! Together they will hunt for the truth behind the death of Ra's al Ghul! But then who is left to defend the Secret Society against the League of Shadows? Deathstroke's fight against the Demon's Shadow ends with a shocking cliffhanger! Plus, what happens when you get Deathstroke infected with Joker toxin? Find out in the epic backup story!

In Shops: 5/3/2022

SRP: $4.99

