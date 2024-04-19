Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Absolute Power, Batman #150, july 2024, Solicits

Batman #150 Kicks Off DC Comics' Bat-Solicits For July 2024

Some people clearly just like Batman at DC Comics. Well this is for you, DC Comics' Bat-related solicits for July 2024 as Batman reaches #150

Some people clearly just like Batman at DC Comics. Well this is for you, DC Comics' Bat-related solicits for July 2024. Batman reaches #150, Penguin ends with #12 (well, it is a Tom King comic after all) and more, form the main Batman and Batman-related comics from DC Comics in July 2024. The full DC July 2024 solicits – and the latest on the Absolute Power tie-ins – can also be found here.

BATMAN #150

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY Art by JORGE JIMENEZ and DENYS COWAN Backup written by CHIP ZDARSKY Backup art by MIKE HAWTHORNE Cover by JORGE JIMENEZ Variant cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN Variant cover by MATTIA DE IULIS 1:25 variant cover by CHRIS SAMNEE 1:50 variant cover by TIRSO CONS Artist Spotlight Variant cover by JOSE LUIS GARCIA-LOPEZ 55.99 US 148 pages I Variant $6.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 7/3/24

A milestone issue featuring art by the legendary DENYS COWAN (The Question) and series regular JORGE JIMENEZ! When a two-bit crook uncovers Batman's true identity, he becomes the most dangerous man in Gotham City! Can Batman stop him before it's too late? Does he even want to? Plus, an Absolute Power backup story by Chip Zdarsky and Mike Hawthorne teaming Batman and Catwoman on the heist of their lives against Amanda Waller!

DETECTIVE COMICS #1087

Written by RAM V Art by JAVIER FERNANDEZ Cover by EVAN CAGLE Backup written by DAN WAITERS Variant cover by KELLEY JONES Variant cover by GUILLEM MARCH 1:25 variant cover by SEBASTIAN FIUMARA $4.99 US I 40 pages I Variant $5.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 7/24/24

Gotham City is besieged on all sides. The Orghams' iron fist holds the city in a death grip. The Joker's Daughter terrorizes the streets, while Mr. Freeze's most apocalyptic creation yet menaces the city from below. Does the Dark Knight stand a chance?

FROM THE DC VAULT: DEATH IN THE FAMILY: ROBIN LIVES #1

Written by J.M. DeMATTEIS Art and cover by RICK LEONARD! Variant cover by MIKE MIGNOLA 1:25 variant cover by MIKE MIGNOLA S4.99 US 132 pages I Variant $5.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 7/10/24

In 1988, DC fans made a seminal choice in the history of DC publishing—voting to kill off Jason Todd's Robin in the Death in the Family storyline. Now, for the first time, we want to find out what would have happened if fans had voted to let him live. And it begins—with the murder of The Joker!

JOKER: THE WORLD

Written by GEOFF JOHNS, DAVID RUBIN, TORSTEN STRATER, ENRICO BRIZZI, FELIPE CASTILHO, ALVARO FONG VARELA, STEPAN KOPRIVA, METIN AKDULGER, SATOSHI MIYAGAWA, INPYO JEON, MATIAS TIMARCHI, DR. EJOB GAIUS, and TOMASZ KOLODZIEJCZAK Art by JASON FABOK, DAVID RUBIN, INGO ROMLING, PAOLO BACILIERI, TAINAN ROCHA, OSCAR PINTO, MICHAL SUCHANEK, ETHEM ONUR BILGIC, KEISUKE GOTOUJAEKWANG PARK, GERMAN PERALTA, BERTRAND MBOZO'O ZEH, and JACEK MICHALSKI Cover by JASON FABOK 524.99 US 1 184 pages I Hardcover 1 6 518" x 10 3/16" ISBN: 978-1-77952-822-3 ON SALE 9/11/24

Gotham's Clown Prince of Crime goes global in this worldwide anthology, Joker: The World. This 184-page book will feature Joker stories by creative teams from 13 different countries, showcasing how The Joker has truly inspired chaos on a global scale. This original Joker project launches worldwide on September 17, 2024, and the complete anthology will be localized to the following international territories: Spain, Germany, Italy, Brazil, Mexico, Czech Republic, Turkey, Japan, Korea, North America, Argentina, Cameroon, and Poland.

What does The Joker do when on holiday in Spain? How has he inspired others to follow in his footsteps, creating Joker duplicates in Germany and Turkey? How does a Joker in Cameroon find inspiration? Only the top writ-ers and artists from each country can tell these stories about the world's best-known villain (who happens to have a movie coming out in October!).

BATMAN AND ROBIN #11

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON Art by JUAN FERREYRA Cover by SIMONE DI ME0 Variant cover by JUAN FERREYRA Variant cover by TRAVIS MERCER 1:25 variant cover by CHRISTIAN WARD $4.99 US 132 pages I Variant $5.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 7/10/24

Bruce and Damian plan the perfect father and son getaway…to DINO-SAUR ISLAND?! When the dynamic duo uncovers a deadly family secret, their investigation takes them on a fun-filled adventure to rescue one of Batman's greatest enemies!

BATMAN: GOTHAM BY GASLIGHT THE KRYPTONIAN AGE #2

Written by ANDY DIGGLE Art and cover by LEANDRO FERNANDEZ Variant by RILEY ROSSMO Variant by DENYS COWAN 1:25 variant by EJIKURE $4.99 US 140 pages 12 of 12 1 Variant $5.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 7/10/24

Upon uncovering a mystery involving ancient relics, Batman must battle against Talia al Ghul and the League of Shadows for control of a dangerous weapon. As court magician John Constantine whispers in the ear of Queen Victoria, and Professor Adam Strange explores the farthest reaches of the Antarctic, the strange rumors they're all chasing about the lost Kryptonian Age of mankind begin to take on the ring of truth…

NIGHTWING #116

Written by TOM TAYLOR Art by BRUNO REDONDO Cover by BRUNO REDONDO Variant cover by RIAN GONZALES Variant cover by VASCO GEORGIEV 1:25 variant cover by TIRSO CONS $4.99 US I 40 pages I Variant $5.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 7/17/24

Everything Dick Grayson has built is crumbling around him. His life is spiraling out of control and Heartless is at the center of all of it. Now Nightwing must leave his city. Can he take back the power he's lost? Or will Bkidhaven and its citizens be lost to Heartless forever?

BATMAN: THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD #15

Written by TIM SEELEY, MARK RUSSELL, JOSHUA HALE FIALKOV, and ALEX SEGURA Art by KELLEY JONES, JON MIKEL, LISANDRO ESTHERREN, and ANDY MacDONALD Cover by SIMONE DI MEO Variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA Variant cover by DAN HIPP $7.99 US 164 pages I Prestige I (all covers are card stock) ON SALE 7/24/24

Nightwing and Deadman's journey down long-forgotten circus paths begins to reveal answers…but they might wish it hadn't! Booster Gold realizes getting everyone to agree on a perfect timeline is easier said than done! Batman and Guy Gardner face the secrets of the universe! And finally, our hard-hitting Question story begins as Renee Montoya finds herself under attack as both the commissioner and the Question!

POISON IVY #24

Written by G. WILLOW WILSON Art by MARCIO TAKARA Cover by JESSICA FONG Variant cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA Variant cover by FRANK CHO 1:25 variant cover by ELIZA IVANOVA 1:50 variant cover by FRANK CHO $3.99 US 132 pages I Variant $4.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 7/3/24

THE DEATH OF PAMELA ISLEY

Dr. Jason Woodrue, the Floronic Man (a.k.a. Floro), has stacked the deck in his favor. Neither Ivy's powers nor her allies are enough to put an end to Floro and his devilish plan to turn Ivy's victims against her. As time, and her own supply of blood, runs out, one thing becomes apparent: to bring the outbreak of the parasitic fungi, Ophiocordyceps Lamia, to an end, Poison Ivy will have to kill both her own creator and herself.

HARLEY QUINN #42

Written by TINI HOWARD Art by NATACHA BUSTOS Cover by SWEENEY BOO Backup by JOANNE STARER and MARCIAL TOLEDANO VARGAS Variant cover by LESLEY LI Variant cover by BEN HARVEY 1:25 variant cover by MARCIAL TOLEDANO VARGAS $4.99 US I 40 pages I Variant $5.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 1/24/24

Let's be honest; I ain't always the easiest to get along with. Hey, don't agree so fast! You ain't exactly the bee's knees yerself! Okay, where was I—oh yeah, ON THE RUN! My scientific study on villainous villains has gone all KINDS of wrong, and I've made myself a whole lotta enemies in a real short time: Mistah Freeze! Robin! And worst of all, this new cop Pulaski, who's got a target aimed smack dab at my head. Don't shoot my head, Pulaski! I LOVE my head!

And assumin' Pulaski doesn't shoot my lovely head, step inside it for a lovely story about the power of readin' books and why burnin' em is no good (TERRIBLY inefficient as a fuel source)—as brought to you by the librarians who keep kickin' me out of the video section— Joanne Starer and Marcial Toledano Vargas!

RED HOOD: THE HILL #6

Written by SHAWN MARTINBROUGH Art by TONY AKINS Cover by SANFORD GREENE Variant cover by SHAWN MARTINBROUGH $3.99 US 132 pages 16 of 6 I Variant $4.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 7/31/24

It's been problem after problem since Jason Todd took up residence in the Hill. Madmen, megalomaniacs, and monsters have menaced Red Hood and his allies constantly since his arrival, but he—and you, dear reader—can't prepare for what comes next. Can Red Hood be the savior his new city needs, or will the Hill go to Hell? Find out in the climactic finale!

CATWOMAN #67

Written by TINI HOWARD Art by CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA Variant cover by RACHTA LIN Variant cover by PABLO VILLALOBOS 1:25 variant cover by OTTO SCHMIDT 1:50 variant cover by TIRSO CONS $3.99 US 132 pages I Variant $4.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 7/17/24

"NINE LIVES" ENTERS ITS PENULTIMATE CHAPTER!

Selina's journey has brought her everywhere, from the deepest reaches of the ocean to the cold vacuum of space, but she's out of places to hide. With enemies closing in all around her, there's only one place left to go—home. Prepare for the fight of Selina's life(s) as the WHITE GLOVE launch their attack on Gotham City!

BIRDS OF PREY #11

Written by KELLY THOMPSON

Art by GAVIN GUIDRY and JAVIER PINA

Cover by LEONARDO ROMERO

Variant cover by GLEB MELNIKOV

Variant cover by SERG ACUNA

1:25 variant cover by CHRIS NG

$3.99 US 132 pages I Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/3/24

The Birds of Prey's personal failings threaten to turn an advantage into adisadvantage as their search for Barbara continues to be more "fight for

disadvantage as their search for Barbara continues to be more "fight for

their lives" than "search for Oracle." Oh, and there are dinosaurs.



THE PENGUIN #12

Written by TOM KING Art by RAFAEL DE LATORRE Cover by CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO Variant cover by FELIPE MASSAFERA $3.99 US 32 pages Variant $4.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 7/24/24

Oswald Cobblepot's master plans for Gotham had him feeling like he had the whole city in the palm of his flipper. But it's all gone so very wrong. Now, trapped in the Batmobile alongside his most hated enemy, sinking into a watery grave, the Penguin has found himself wondering if it was all for naught. But Batman's avian adversary may have one more scheme up his feathered sleeve—if it isn't too late. The Penguin's epic saga ends here!

BATMAN: DARK AGE #4

Written by MARK RUSSELL Art and cover by MIKE ALLRED Variant cover by CHRIS SAMNEE 1:25 variant cover by JORGE FORNES $5.99 US 48 pages Variant $6.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 7/24/24

Batman's world begins to grow as the people of Gotham realize they only need a costume to justify their problematic behavior. Fortunately, with Robin at his side and an empowered populace, Batman begins to turn the tide in his war against crime. But he isn't the only one preparing an army—Falcone is readying his own recruits to take the battle to new lows. Will a figure from Bruce's past play a key role in the battle to come?

OUTSIDERS #9

Written by JACKSON LANZING and COLLIN KELLY Art by ROBERT CAREY Cover by ROGER CRUZ Variant cover by STEVE BEACH $4.99 US 32 pages Variant $5.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 7/10/24

THE LOST CITY OF CANON

The Outsiders' journey through—and outside of—the multiverse continues! Deep beneath reality, two cities follow diametrically opposed philosophies. One is built from legacy, continuity, and order, and the other is born of innovation, reinvention, and chaos. Between the delicate balance of their narratives sits our story—as well as the key to changing it. To do so could jeopardize the DC Universe as we know it… so who is plotting to do exactly that?

BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD'S FINEST #29

Written by MARK WAID Art and cover by DAN MORA Variant covers by WORN BARENDS and DAVID LAFUENTE 1:25 variant cover by JERRY GAYLORD $3.99 US 32 pages Variant $4.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 7/17/24

The grand finale to "Impossible" is here, and it…well, it is as insane as you think it would be. First of all, we've got this big DOOM-MITE guy over here, check him out…he's about to eat Batman and Superman! What would that even taste like? Let's hope our heroes never let him find out, as the Man of Steel and the Dark Knight save the fifth dimension from IMPLOSION or die trying!

TITANS #13

Written by TOM TAYLOR Art by LUCAS MEYER Cover by CHRIS SAMNEE Variant covers by MATEUS MANHANINI and RILEY ROSSMO $3.99 US 32 pages Variant $4.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 7/17/24

As Raven's powers grow, the jealousy of her surviving siblings grows with them. Will their rivalry lead to doom for all? Do the Titans stand a chance against the spawn of Trigon?



THE BOY WONDER #3

Written by JUNI BA

Art and cover by JUNI BA

Variant cover by KHARY RANDOLPH

$5.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 5 | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 7/3/24

The cunning Tim Drake has always been the smartest of Batman's sons…and the

most comfortable matching wits with the most sinister geniuses on Earth. Damian

Wayne doesn't like feeling outsmarted—to him, no smugly-written insult could

ever be sharper than his sword—so when he's forced to infiltrate a super-villain gala

alongside the sneaky Red Robin, the biggest danger the two of them face might not

be Lex Luthor but Damian's own temper!



BATMAN AND ROBIN AND HOWARD: SUMMER BREAKDOWN #1

Written by JEFFREY BROWN

Art and cover by JEFFREY BROWN

$4.99 US | 72 pages

ON SALE 7/3/24

Summer is in session, and that means all the neighborhood patrols, soccer

games, and snacks the boys can handle. But things take an unexpected turn

when a new group of heroes, known as the Hero Club, approach Damian and

Howard with an unusual offer—an invitation to help unmask the corporation

planning to build a recycling factory in their favorite park. If that weren't

enough, Batman has been acting strangely and disappearing for stretches of

time. And there are ninja everywhere…What could possibly be going on?

THE BATMAN & SCOOBY-DOO MYSTERIES #1

Written by IVAN COHEN The Scarecrow's new fear toxin has Gotham City too frightened to function!

Art and cover by PUSTE Batman and Mystery Inc. are able to put off the inevitable for a while as

$2.99 US | 32 pages they investigate, but soon they fall victim as well—except for Shaggy and

ON SALE 7/3/24 Scooby-Doo, who seem weirdly immune. It turns out that always being

scared has some advantages, after all!

