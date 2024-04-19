Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: Absolute Power, green arrow, green lantern

DC's Absolute Power in July 2024 Including Green Arrow & Green Lantern

DC Comics' Absolute Power Crossovers and Tie-Ins in July 2024... Now Including Green Arrow & Green Lantern

Article Summary DC's Absolute Power event heats up in July 2024 with new Green Arrow and Green Lantern tie-ins.

Mark Waid spearheads the epic storyline, featuring covers by comic legend Stephen Platt.

Amanda Waller brings chaos, capturing metahuman powers with Batman vowing revenge.

Special issues detail origins of "The Wall" and include oversized action-packed editions.

Bleeding Cool ran the full DC Comics July 2024 solicits last night, and have extracted those for Absolute Power… including a couple that DC Comics missed out from their PR, namely for Green Arrow and Green Lantern… in fact, let's lead with those. And while we don't have them yet, it looks like Stephen Platt would be returning for Absolute Power covers…

GREEN ARROW #14

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by AMANCAY NAHUELPAN

Cover by PHIL HESTER

Variant cover by JOHN GIANG

Artist Spotlight Variant cover by JOSE LUIS GARCIA-LOPEZ

With a new brand of deadly Amazos on the attack across the DC Universe, no one is safe! So, the Green Arrow family tracks down the Amazo's original creator…PROFESSOR IVO. Can he help them stop Waller's master plans? But they are not the only ones searching for Ivo… Oliver Queen is also on the hunt! $3.99 US 32 pages Variant $5.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 7/24/24

GREEN LANTERN #13

Written by JEREMY ADAMS and MARC GUGGENHEIM Art by FERNANDO PASARIN and MATTHEW CLARK

Cover by ARIEL COLON

Variant covers by SALVADOR LARROCA and GLEB MELNIKOV

1:25 variant cover by CHUMA HILL

Artist Spotlight Variant cover by JOSE LUIS GARCIA-LOPEZ

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/10/24

HAL JORDAN IS THE LATEST CASUALTY OF AMANDA WALLER! De-powered and back on Earth, Hal needs to find a way to get to the new power battery and recharge—but Thaaros has other plans, and now Hal is being hunted by the most dangerous aliens on the planet! PLUS: The secret origin of LORD PREMIERE THAAROS, ruler of the United Planets, is at last revealed!

ABSOLUTE POWER: GROUND ZERO #1

Written by MARK WAID, JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, NICOLE MAINES,

and CHIP ZDARSKY

Art by GLEB MELNIKOV, SKYLAR PATRIDGE, and V KEN MARION

Cover by DAN MORA

Variant covers by GLEB MELNIKOV and MIKEL PANIN

Connecting variant cover by JOHN TIMMS

Foil variant cover by DAN MORA ($6.99 US)

$4.99 US 48 pages Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/25/24

THE DOMINOS FALL! As the DC Universe braces for the "Absolute Power" blitzkrieg, the key to capturing metahuman powers on planet Earth will at last be unlocked! Bridging the events of Batman, Superman: House of Brainiac, and Suicide Squad: Dream Team, this special oversize GROUND ZERO issue brings Waller's total dominance to the doorsteps of the world's finest heroes… using the combined might of FAILSAFE, BRAINIAC QUEEN, and the SUICIDE SQUAD to do it! Witness years of storytelling culminate, brought to you by Absolute Power series architect MARK WAID and the masterminds behind the trinity of evil, CHIP ZDARSKY, NICOLE MAINES, and JOSHUA WILLIAMSON!

ABSOLUTE POWER #1

Written by MARK WAID

Art and cover by DAN MORA

Variant covers by JIM LEE, STEPHEN BLISS, PUPPETEER LEE,

CHRIS SAMNEE, CHRISSIE and more

Raised UV variant cover by WES CRAIG (57.99 US)

Connecting variant cover by JOHN TIMMS

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/3/24



THE TRINITY OF EVIL HAS WON. DC's epic summer event kicks off with a bang, as the combined might of FAILSAFE and the BRAINIAC QUEEN has at last given Amanda Waller the ability to steal the metahuman abilities of every hero and villain on planet Earth. As chaos erupts in the streets and a massive misinformation Campaign sways public opinion to her side, the founder of the Suicide Squad methodically targets each superhero dynasty one at a time, starting with SUPERMAN. But even in this darkest of hours, a resistance is forming…and BATMAN is out for vengeance. It's a shocking blitzkrieg across the globe that is decades in the making-and will shape the course of the DC Universe for years to come! Brought to you by the superstar talents of MARK WAID and DAN MORA- it all starts here!

ABSOLUTE POWER: TASK FORCE VII #1

Written by LEAH WILLIAMS

Art by CAITLIN YARSKY

Cover by PETE WOODS

Variant covers by DAVE RAPOZA, BRAD WALKER, AND STEPHEN PLATT

Connecting variant cover by JOHN TIMMS

Foil Variant Cover by DAN MORA ($6.99 US)

$3.99 US 32 pages Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/10/24

SUPER NO MORE! With the assault on Metropolis's heroes complete, Amanda Waller's latest living weapon, the Last Son, sets his sights on the other most powerful supers in the DCU…the Marvel Family! Will their combined powers be enough to survive this terrifying threat? In this biweekly series we'll see the ABSOLUTE POWER event through the eyes of evil-as told from the point of view of the TRINITY OF EVIL!

ABSOLUTE POWER: TASK FORCE VII #2

Written by JOHN LAYMAN

Art by MAX RAYNOR

Cover by PETE WOODS

Variant covers by SIMONE DI MEO, JOHN GIANG, and STEPHEN PLATT

Connecting variant cover by JOHN TIMMS

Foil Variant cover by DAN MORA (56.99 US)

$3.99 US 32 pages Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/24/24

Atlantis now has a new ruler-long live Depth Charge! Amanda Waller's loyal Amazo Robot known as Depth Charge has stolen Aquaman's powers along with his throne, and now all Atlanteans must stay in line or risk having their powers taken as well. It's up to Jackson Hyde and the rest of the Aqua-Family to launch a revolution…without being discovered!



ABSOLUTE POWER: TASK FORCE VII #3

Written by JEREMY ADAMS

Art by TRAVIS MERCER

Cover by PETE WOODS

Variant covers by HAYDEN SHERMAN, MIKEL JANIN, and STEPHEN PLATT

Connecting variant cover by JOHN TIMMS

Foil Variant Cover by DAN MORA ($6.99 US)

$3.99 US | 32 pages Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/31/24

After capturing and absorbing the powers from the JSA, Jadestone is compromised by Green Lantern Alan Scott's willpower. Suddenly faced with the concept of free will, does JADESTONE continue to execute Waller's orders or have a change of heart? Meanwhile the remaining JSA members attempt a rescue mission to retrieve their teammates and escape to the Tower of Fate!



ABSOLUTE POWER: ORIGINS #1

Written by JOHN RIDLEY

Art by ALITHA MARTINEZ

Cover by IRVIN RODRIGUEZ

Variant covers by DAVE WILKINS, ALITHA MARTINEZ & DANNY MIKI

$3.99 US 32 pages Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/24/24

Discover the untold story of what led Amanda Waller to form the TRINITY OF EVIL and take down Earth's Super Heroes! It's the Suicide Squad's founder as you've never seen her before, in an all-new companion miniseries to the Absolute Power event.

The definitive history of one of the DCU's deadliest villains is at last revealed! Amanda Waller's catastrophic attack on the metahumans of Earth has rendered both hero and villain POWERLESS, but what led "THE WALL" to this place? In Absolute Power: Origins, Academy Award winning writer JOHN RIDLEY and fan-favorite artist ALITHA MARTINEZ will tell the tale about how one woman lost everything she held dear…powerless beneath the forces of senseless acts of chaos. The path of vengeance would bring her to two simple words that would change her life-and the lives of the entire DCU-forever: NEVER AGAIN.

BATMAN #150

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art by JORGE JIMENEZ and DENYS COWAN

Backup written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Backup art by MIKE HAWTHORNE

Cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

Variant cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN

Variant cover by MATTIA DE IULIS

1:25 variant cover by CHRIS SAMNEE

1:50 variant cover by TIRSO CONS

Artist Spotlight Variant cover by JOSE LUIS GARCIA-LOPEZ

$5.99 US 148 pages Variant $6.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 7/3/24

A milestone issue featuring art by the legendary DENYS COWAN (The Question) and series regular JORGE JIMENEZ! When a two-bit crook uncovers Batman's true identity, he becomes the most dangerous man in Gotham City! Can Batman stop him before it's too late? Does he even want to? Plus, an Absolute Power backup story by Chip Zdarsky and Mike Hawthorne teaming Batman and Catwoman on the heist of their lives against Amanda Waller!

WONDER WOMAN #11

Written by TOM KING

Art by TONY S. DANIEL and BELEN ORTEGA

Cover by DANIEL SAMPERE

Variant covers by JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO and TONY S. DANIEL

1:25 variant cover by JEFF SPOKES

Artist Spotlight Variant cover by JOSE LUIS GARCIA-LOPEZ

$4.99 US | 40 pages Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/17/24 WALLER'S WAR! Wonder Woman's quest for the truth is placed on hold as she comes faceto- face with Amanda Waller's latest toy, a TASK FORCE Vil robot ready to take all her powers for good! Do the Justice League Dark have enough tricks up their sleeves to save our Amazon princess? Find out as this tie-in to "Absolute Power" begins!

SUPERMAN #16

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

Variant covers by NATHAN SZERDY, FRANK CHO, and PABLO VILLALOBOS

1:25 variant cover by STEVAN SUBIC

Artist Spotlight Variant cover by JOSE LUIS GARCIA-ELOPEZ

$4.99 US 32 pages Variant $5.99 US (card stock}

"ABSOLUTE POWER" TIE-IN AND THE RETURN OF JAMAL CAMPBELL TO THE SUPERMAN SERIES! Superman is down…but not out. Waller and her forces are winning. While the Fortress of Solitude has become the home base for the survivors, the injured and powerless Superman must go on a dangerous mission into… ON SALE 7/17/24 THE MAGICAL REALM. GUEST-STARRING ZATANNA!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!