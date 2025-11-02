Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: bruce wayne, riddler

Batman #3 Reveals Something Else Batman Carries With Him (Spoilers)

Batman #3 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez reveals something else Bruce Wayne always carries around with him (BatSpoilers)

Batman #3 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez is out this Wednesday from DC Comics, bringing The Riddler into the run. Not that the Riddler looks like he wants to be that involved, everything seems to be getting a bit much for him. But that's okay, like any Bat Scout, Batman is prepared…

A sedative with a needle to match. Why Bruce Wayne would need to carry drugs around his person that he could surreptitiously use to slump those around him into unconsciousness, we may never know. However, it does suggest that at some point, someone will make some worrying allegations. Say, very fictional people of Gotham City who have found themselves in a social situation in Gotham City, with inexplicably missing hours in their night… have you been Bat-Roofied? Batman #3 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez is out this Wednesday from DC Comics

BATMAN #3

(W) Matt Fraction (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

FRACTION AND JIMENEZ TAKE THINGS TO A WHOLE NEW LEVEL AS THEIR THRILLING NEW RUN ON BATMAN CONTINUES! Vandal Savage makes his move against Batman and Robin, Bruce Wayne tries to make amends, and the Riddler makes his play for arguably the most important item in all of Gotham. Fraction and Jimenez take things to a whole new level as their thrilling new run on Batman continues! $4.99 11/5/2025

(W) Matt Fraction (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

ORGANIZED CRIME IN GOTHAM CITY HAS BECOME REALLY, REALLY ORGANIZED! As Bruce Wayne investigates the Crown of Storms, Batman pursues Anarky and discovers a criminal conspiracy hiding in plain sight that will change the game for crime and criminals in Gotham City…and the world! $4.99 12/3/2025

(W) Matt Fraction (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

FRACTION AND JIMENEZ DELIVER A DATE NIGHT TO REMEMBER! A night out with Bruce Wayne goes off the rails immediately for Dr. Annika Zeller–it seems her experimental Crown of Storms has her marked for death. And if they survive the legendary 000 Gang, they'll still have to confront the sinister assassin known as Lady Death Man! $4.99 1/7/2026

