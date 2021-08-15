Batman '89 Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what is known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. If any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List of the week

Batman '89 #1 Joker #6 Detective Comics #1,041 Defenders #1 Infinite Frontier #4 X Force #22 I Am Batman #1 Hardware Season One #1 Batman Urban Legends #6 Star Wars High Republic #8

Thanks to the following Bleeding Cool Bestseller List retailers…

If you would like to contribute to the Bestseller List retailer charts, let me know at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com. Retailers come and go, and we always appreciate new blood, especially from retailers in other locations.

Who had this to say…

Graham Crackers Comics – DC books were extremely late for many of our locations and DC still dominated the top 5 for us. Batman #89 was definitely the most requested book by far in most our locations this week. Who doesn't love Batman 89!?!?!

Rodman Comics: Slower week than usual with people waiting for our sales this Saturday. The Bat takes a lot of spots this week.

Salesfish: A much smaller week this week due to Free Comic Book Day, but still plenty of great titles out. DC sold especially well with a handful of new #1s, though Batman 89 #1 came out with a significant lead to take the top spot on our top 10. Looking forward to a great – if late! – FCBD!

The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List returns next week. If your store would like to be involved, get in touch.