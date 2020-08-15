Check Out This Bernie Wrightson Batman/Aliens #1 Art On ComicConnect

A great art page featuring The Dark Knight himself drawn by iconic artist Bernie Wrightson is up for auction right now on ComicConnect. This is part of Event Auction #43, which is currently running. This particular page is from Batman/Aliens #1 from 1997 and is page #35. This is the preliminary drawing, so a lot of Wrightson's process lines are still on the drawing. Other than that, what more could a Batman fan and art collector ask for than a page with the Caped Crusader in multiple panel shots? This page is at the low price of $16, with the auction in its early stages, as it will end in 10 days on August 24th. You can see the page for yourself down below.

Batman/Aliens #1 Bernie Wrightson Page

"Bernie Wrightson pencils; page 35 preliminary drawing; 1997; image size 11.5" x 17.5" Great Batman preliminary pencils by Wrightson, from the 1997 two-issue mini-series. Nice Batman action from the master of the macabre. Pencil on paper. Art is in excellent condition. Signed by Wrightson. Includes a photocopy of the finished page.

Starting out as an amateur, a meeting with Frank Frazetta at a comic convention in 1967 inspired Bernie Wrightson to pursue his dream of becoming a comic book artist; he began working for DC after contributing work samples to Dick Giordano, in the Silver Age he would illustrate short stories in horror anthologies, in one of those tales he invented the Swamp Thing, who would be granted his own title, which Bernie drew the first ten issues of, then he moved over to Warren, known for their macabre content, and grew his fan base, at one point he was living in the same building as Al Milgrom, Howard Chaykin, and Walt Simonson. He left comics to form an artist's collective known as 'The Studio' where he would concentrate on posters and lithographs, portfolios and the like, his adaptation of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein is commonly regarded as his finest achievement. His pen and ink and brushwork on this black and white collection is elegant and emotionally resonant. He also collaborated with Stephen King on adapting his work like Creepshow. In later years he did spot work on comics while continuing his poster work, notably illustrating the popular Batman: The Cult series. He passed away in 2017 after a long battle with brain cancer."

As with all ComicConnect event auctions, there is a ton of great stuff to check out. This page is part of Event Auction #43, and again, ends in ten days. Plenty of time to get your bids in and try and get this page for yourself. Check out all of the items in Event Auction #43 right here.