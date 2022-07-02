Batman Beyond: Neo-Year #4 Preview: The Fall of Batman Beyond?

The solicit promises the fall of Batman Beyond in Batman Beyond: Neo-Year #4, but it doesn't happen in this preview. At least, not yet. Check out the preview below.

BATMAN BEYOND: NEO-YEAR #4

DC Comics

0522DC085

0522DC086 – Batman Beyond: Neo-Year #4 Christian Ward Cover – $4.99

(W) Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing (A/CA) Max Dunbar

The Sword of Gotham strikes!Neo-gotham gave Terry McGinnis a chance to leave—he was warned a Batman could not live in this new city. Terry refused and now he'll have to live with the consequences: a fight for his life with Neo-Gotham's unstoppable soldier, the Sword of Gotham. Tonight Batman Beyond falls.

In Shops: 7/5/2022

SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.