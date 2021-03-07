Batman, BRZRKR & Infinite Frontier Top Bleeding Cool Bestseller List

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what is known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. If any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List of the week

Batman is usually the week's Bestseller List top-seller when it is out, but it had some seriously strong competition this week with BRZRKR, Infinite Frontier, Demon Days and Star Wars: The High Republic all jostling for attention.

Batman #106 BRZRKR #1 Infinite Frontier #0 Demon Days X-Men #1 Star Wars the High Republic #3 Avengers #43 Crime Syndicate #1 Nocterra #1 Swamp Thing #1 Suicide Squad #1

Dr. No's Comics & Games SuperStore: Seven of this week's top ten were first issues (some #1, one #0), with BRZRKR #1 being the big winner, selling almost twice was many as the second place title. DC did well with Infinite Frontier, Crime Syndicate, and Swamp Thing; Marvel. Image, and Bad Idea each had a first issue on our store's top ten charts as well (Demon Days X-Men, Nocterra, and ENIAC, respectively). Star Wars: High Republic, Batman, and Avengers were the only non-first issues on our store's list this week

Ssalefish Comics: A great week for new releases, particularly new #1s. Peach Momoko's Demon Days X-Men ultimately won the week, followed closely by BRZRKR #1 thanks to Keanu Reeves. DC's Crime Syndicate #1 and Infinite Frontier one-shot just about sold out, and Bad Idea's Eniac DID sell out, as I'm sure that's the case at many stores. Honorable mention to Nocterra #1, which proved to be one of Image's more successful releases lately.

Rodman Comics, Good sales week. Diamond finally made it in on time. Lunar keeps getting our shipments to us days early saving us from worrying about delays. To whoever posted claiming our shipments from Lunar comes from the west coast ours comes from Fort Wayne, Indiana which is not close to any coast. Batman 106 took the top spot, would have easily sold more had I ordered more. Brzrkr is doing well and will most likely outsell Batman 106 by next week because we ordered a lot more copies. Marvel for us only got Star Wars High Republic 3 and Avengers 43 in the top ten this week. The King in Black spin-offs here are mostly being left untouched now.

Graham Crackers Comics: Talk about your week of competition! Lots of HIGH PROFILE books all landing on the same day. Had high hopes for many of them – but none of them hit through the roof record sales/demand that I was hoping for as they were all competing for the same attention/money from customers. Won't lie, was hoping for a USA TODAY article on KEANU REEVES new comic BRZRKR hitting local comic shops which would lead to phone calls from 'new customers' looking to see what their favorite actor is up to. Sadly, it was not a slow enough news day for this to happen. COVID and POLITICS are still the headlines in all the papers – I should have taken this into account. LOTS of people curious about INFINITE FRONTIER #0 and naturally BATMAN is the leader as usual. Avengers #43 only propelled into the TOP 10 because of MARVEL COMICS once again releasing 7 covers for hitting that anniversary number of 43?! Frustrating, but when Marvel sees the $$ coming in, it's hard for them NOT to repeat this behavior.

