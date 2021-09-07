Batman/Catwoman Reprises Adam Hughes Catwoman #51 Mugshot Cover

This is the Catwoman cover to Catwoman #51 by Adam Hughes from 2006 which can sell for $160 raw. And it's all down to that cover, featuring a mugshot of Catwoman with the Gotham PD slate acting like a push-up bra. Drenched from the rain, her mascara is also running. It has become rather iconic.

The cover has been homaged and reprieved before, and there have been any number of cosplay recreations of the scene. So in today's Batman/Catwoman #7 by Tom King and Liam Sharp, after a night together, Selina Kyle leaves a note for Bruce Wayne.

To tell him that she has gone to killer The Joker. Something that, after Bruce Wayne's death, she eventually gets round to doing, in previous episodes of Batman/Catwoman. Which has a cost to it…

Not her first time, indeed. Very nice Mr Tom King and Mr Liam Sharp. Batman/Catwoman #7 is published by DC Comics today.

BATMAN CATWOMAN #7 (OF 12) CVR A CLAY MANN (MR)

(W) Tom King (A) Liam Sharp (CA) Clay Mann

When Batman begins to doubt Catwoman's allegiance, it leads to trouble on the streets of Gotham. Who does Selina support: Joker, Phantasm, or the Dark Knight? Well, he'll soon find out that some questions are better left unasked. If he's going to test her loyalty, she's going to test his mettle. Thus, Bruce Wayne finds himself locked in a bank vault with the Gotham PD knocking on the door!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 09/07/2021 BATMAN CATWOMAN #8 (OF 12) CVR C TRAVIS CHAREST VAR (MR)

(W) Tom King (A) Liam Sharp (CA) Travis Charest

Pulled apart and torn together! Setting new boundaries in their relationship leads to conflict at home and on the mean streets of Gotham for Batman and Catwoman. With opportunists like the Penguin waiting in the wings to strike, our hero becomes more vulnerable than ever. Meanwhile, Phantasm locates her target—The Joker! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/12/2021 BATMAN CATWOMAN #9 (OF 12) CVR A CLAY MANN (MR)

(W) Tom King (A) Liam Sharp (CA) Clay Mann

Batman and Catwoman may have just gotten back together, but Joker is ready to complicate things by asking Selina for a favor that could lead to Batman's demise! That's not the only trick he has up his sleeve…he's also hiding a secret that will drive Phantasm mad. Plus, Batwoman hunts down her own mother!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 12/14/2021 BATMAN CATWOMAN SPECIAL #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A JOHN PAUL LEON

(W) Tom King (A/CA) John Paul Leon

Some great romances are destined to be. The Batman/Catwoman series shows readers the romance between Bruce Wayne and Selina Kyle as it changed over their lives, but what about their connections from before they became costumed adventurers? This special one-off issue, meticulously illustrated by John Paul Leon (Batman: Creature of the Night), traces the life of Selina Kyle from her earliest days to her entry into the criminal underworld, and reveals that Bruce was actually a presence in her life all along. Whether it was fate or coincidence, this story gives even more reasons why Selina and Bruce's connection is one of the most enduring love affairs in comics.

Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 12/21/2021