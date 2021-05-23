Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #3 Tops The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what is known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. Sorry for the delay and if any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List of the week

Batman/Fortnite again tops the charts – but not in every store. But beating out Heroes Reborn, Amazing Spider-Man and the launch of Wonder Girl from DC.

Batman Fortnite: Zero Point #3 Heroes Reborn #3 Amazing Spider-Man #66 Wonder Girl #1 Nightwing #80 Justice League #61 Way Of X #2 Immortal Hulk: Time of Monsters #1 Wolverine #12 Shang-Chi #1

Summit Comics & Games: Sadly, no appearance in the top ten from a non-Marvel or DC book. Red Room had a strong debut through. Stray Dogs is showing good sales even with issue #4. Many Deaths of Laila Starr needs more readers for how good it is.

Dr No's: Three DC, six Marvel, and one Image on this week's best-seller list. Batman/Fortnite continues to sell well, but most of the people buying it want the code, not the comic. Let's hope that some of them convert into comics readers!

Ssalefish Comics: A week that overwhelming played out in Marvel's favor, with a 7/3 split between the Big Two in our top 10. Heroes Reborn #3 snagged the top spot, and Batman Fortnite Zero Point fell a few spots in the ranks. Despite that, it remains the book that we get the most calls for week-in and week-out. Shang-Chi launched with a pretty decent reception, so hopefully it can hold onto those numbers for a little while.

Graham Crackers Comics: Immortal Hulk Time of Monsters barely beat out Legends of the Dark Knight for our 5th spot this week. Nice to see Nightwing staying strong!

Notable sales:

Iron Man #1 $1,750 signed by Stan Lee

The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List returns next week. If your store would like to be involved, get in touch.